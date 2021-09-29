Dolly Parton is here for Lil Nas X's cover of 'Jolene'

Dolly Parton might not be okay with "Jolene" taking her man, but she's quite all right with Lil Nas X's recent cover of her legendary song.

On Wednesday, the country music legend said she'd heard Lil Nas X's recent version of "Jolene," which he performed for BBC Radio One's Live Lounge, and she definitely approved.

"Was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song "Jolene." I had to find it and listen to it immediately," Parton shared on Instagram. "And it's really, really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I'm honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @lilnasx 🦋."

Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X

Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X

Parton shared a picture of herself and Lil Nas X to accompany her kind words, showing both in serious country gear, backstage at an event.

Prior to dropping the "Jolene" cover, Lil Nas X seemed to hint there was something Cyrus family-related on the way in a Tweet last week, when he wrote, "i now have a song with billy ray cyrus and miley cyrus, i will not rest until i've collected every cyrus stone to harness the ultimate power."

Parton is, of course, Miley's godmother.

i now have a song with billy ray cyrus and miley cyrus, i will not rest until i’ve collected every cyrus stone to harness the ultimate power. — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 18, 2021

The country icon revealed in 2019 she'd been asked to work on the Lil Nas X/Billy Ray Cyrus song "Old Country Road," but told ELLE she passed at the time since the song already had a robust remix life involving many other artists.

"It had done so well with so many people. I thought, 'Well, I'll wait and do something later on. No point in going down that same Old Town Road,'" she told the mag. "We got other roads to travel."

Related content: