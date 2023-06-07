Dolly Parton library to expand across California. How to get free books for your kids

Legendary country music artist Dolly Parton’s international library program is expanding in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Tuesday.

The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library already provides free books to children under the age of 5 in 30 counties across the state and by 2028, will serve all 58.

“Dolly Parton unites us through her music — and through her commitment to helping all kids develop a love for reading,” Newsom said in a news release. “With this statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, California is on track to put more free books in children’s hands than any other state in the nation.”

As part of the book gifting program, enrolled children in eligible areas will receive a book once a month until they turn 5. California will be the first state in the program to offer bilingual book options. It’s expected to reach roughly 2 million children over the next several years, according to the news release.

California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom gives a bilingual storybook to Jose Maria Anguiano after reading it to him and other children Tuesday at the Arthur F. Turner Community Library in West Sacramento during an event announcing that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, which provides free monthly books to children under age 5, would begin its statewide expansion.

What is Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library?

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was founded in 1995, according to its website. During that time, books were only distributed to children living in the area of Sevier County, Tennessee, where Parton grew up.

After its success in the county, efforts to make the program national began. By 2003, the book gifting program had mailed one million books to children across the United States.

The program then went on to expand to Canada in 2006, the United Kingdom in 2007, Australia in 2013, and Ireland in 2019.

With the program’s expansion in California, Dolly Parton said she was thrilled at the support to make her Imagination Library available to every child in the state.

“Today is an amazing milestone for children and families across the state!” Parton said in the news release. “We still have a lot of work to do, but together we can inspire a love of reading in children across California that will last a lifetime.”

How can your child get free books?

You can find a program near you through an interactive map on the Imagination Library’s website. The program currently serves 30 counties in California, including zip codes in San Joaquin and Stanislaus.

To enroll your child under the age of 5 in the program, visit the Imagination Library’s website to access the registration form.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.