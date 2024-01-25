Dolly Parton Hopes Goddaughter Miley Cyrus 'Wins Everything' at the Grammys: 'She's My Little Sweetheart' (Exclusive)

The pop star is nominated for six gramophones, included the coveted album of the year, at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton in Los Angeles in February 2019

Dolly Parton hopes Miley Cyrus will get her flowers at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

While speaking with PEOPLE about her new line of baking mixes with Duncan Hines, the country music legend opened up about how thrilled she is that her goddaughter and collaborator, 31, received a whopping six nominations at the upcoming 66th annual Grammy Awards.

“I'm so happy for her,” the music icon shares. “I just hope she wins as many as she can.”

The “Jolene” singer says that she specifically hopes Cyrus’ No. 1 hit “Flowers” — which is up for record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance — receives the recognition that she thinks it deserves. “I really love her song ‘Flowers,’” Parton says. “That was a big, big song this past year, and so I hope she wins everything.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus in Los Angeles in February 2019

The hitmaker, who has won 10 Grammys herself, also notes that she'll be proud of the Endless Summer Vacation artist whether she takes home a gramophone or not. “I'll be happy for her with whatever she does win,” she says. “She's my little sweetheart. You know? My little goddaughter, so I feel very close to her.”

“I know she's nervous and excited, so I hope she does good,” the “9 to 5” artist adds.

Cyrus received her first-ever Grammy nominations at the upcoming award show, which is to be on Feb. 4 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and air live on CBS and Paramount+.

With her six nominations, the “Used to Be Young” singer is among the most-nominated artists at the event. The singer/actress is being celebrated for eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation and its tracks: The lead single “Flowers” is up for record and song of the year, as well as best pop vocal performance, her Brandi Carlile collaboration “Thousand Miles” earned a nod for best pop duo/group performance and the LP itself garnered nominations for best pop vocal album and the coveted album of the year.

Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus on New Year's Eve 2022

Parton has shown support for her beloved goddaughter many times over the years, and even recently recruited her for her latest album.

The duo teamed up to perform a duet of the pop star’s classic 2013 track “Wrecking Ball” for the country singer’s 2023 record Rockstar, which saw her dipping into the rock genre and recording covers with a slate of iconic rock musicians.

Upon the release of their updated rendition of “Wrecking Ball,” Parton shared a video on Instagram about how special it was to her that she got to collaborate with the “Midnight Sky” artist.

“I remember the first time I heard ‘Wrecking Ball,’ it hit me the same way as it did the first time I heard ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston,” she said in the clip. “I was driving, heard that one, and I almost wrecked. And when I heard ‘Wrecking Ball,’ I almost wrecked again. I thought when it started into that chorus, ‘It hit me like a wrecking ball,’ I thought, ‘Well, how great can a song be?'”

In the caption, she added, “... How great can a song be and how great can @mileycyrus be?”

"I thought, I have to have that song on my rock album and I have to have Miley sing it with me! I love it and I hope you do!" the music legend wrote.

Cyrus also shared how honored she was to work with her godmother on Instagram.

"I’ve grown up covering my Aunt Dollys music & it’s an honor to hear her singing one of my songs," she wrote in a caption alongside a photo of the two singing together on stage.

She continued: "I love you Aunt Dolly! I’m so happy to add another collaboration under our bedazzled (studded leather) belt! We’re ROCKSTARS now! You can hear so much sweetness and love on this record. Excited to share it with everyone. Forever your Doll Baby, Miley."



