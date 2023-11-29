Dolly Parton explains why faxin' 9 to 5 is the only way for her to make a living

"I’m a low-tech girl in a high-tech world."

At the end of the day, Dolly Parton is just a simple gal from Pittman Center, Tenn. — yes, a simple gal from Pittman Center, Tenn. who's amassed hundreds of millions of dollars and has become a national treasure and cultural touchstone...but still. You're not going to catch that gal tapping her acrylics away on the latest iPhone.

The "Coat of Many Colors" singer sat down with Drew Barrymore on her eponymous talk show and explained her famed love of the fax machine, once the height of technology now among kids today, an answer phrased in the form of a question: What the hell is a fax machine?



"I'm a low-tech girl in a high-tech world," Parton told the close-talking talk show host. "But I surround myself with all these people that are in that high-tech world, but I don't want to talk to everybody that wants to talk to me."

Relatable. Parton continued, "I don't text because I don't want to have to answer. If someone calls me, I'll answer if I want to talk to them, or I'll call them back when I can. Otherwise, I got too much to think about to clutter my mind up with everything else."

Meanwhile, Parton's love of a fax is well-documented, as her goddaughter and occasional hell-raising collaborator Miley Cyrus discussed last year.

"Every time I coordinate and communicate with Dolly, it's still through fax," Cyrus told Seth Meyers in May 2022. "We do use the phone, but she does a fax and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me."

And fellow country legend Reba McEntire is also well-accustomed to Dolly "Just the fax, ma'am" Parton.

"That's the only way I know to get ahold of her," The Voice coach said on Apple Music's Southern Accents Radio last year (via E! News). "I even asked Kenny Rogers one time, I said, 'Do you have Dolly's cell number?' He said, 'No.' So you fax her."

Well, here's hoping that someone faxes this article to Dolly — we're big fans.



