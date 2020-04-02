Dolly Parton donates $1 million to coronavirus research

Raechal ShewfeltEditor, Yahoo Entertainment
Yahoo Celebrity UK

Hitmaker Dolly Parton has long been known as a treasured philanthropist. Then, Wednesday morning, she revealed that she’s donating $1 million, around £805,315 to Vanderbilt University in her adopted hometown of Nashville.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

She cited her “longtime friend” Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s making what she called “exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure.” Parton encouraged others to follow her lead, if they can afford it.

If that name sounds familiar to some, it’s probably because Abumrad happens to be the father of Jad Abumrad, who hosts the addictive, inspiring podcast all about Parton, Dolly Parton’s America.

Fans of the 9 to 5 singer applauded her contribution — some of them with extremely clever comments.


In addition to her cash contribution, Parton is bestowing another significant gift during the coronavirus quarantine, with her voice, through a free program called “Goodnight With Dolly,” in which she reads children’s books on Thursdays at 7 p.m. ET.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

Explained: Symptoms, latest advice and how it compares to the flu

It’s part of her Imagination Library project, which provides free books to young children, regardless of their family’s income.

The first book up is The Little Engine That Could by Watty Piper. She’ll read nine other books, including her own I Am a Rainbow and Coat of Many Colors, over 10 weeks.

“Dolly hopes this series of stories will provide comfort and reassurance to coping kids and families during the shelter-in-place mandates,” the Imagination Library said in a statement.

You can always crank up a Dolly Parton album, too.

What to Read Next