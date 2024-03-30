Dolly Parton Delivers Nothing But Praise For Beyoncé's 'Jolene' Cover

Dolly Parton showed love to Beyoncé for her cover of “Jolene” on Friday.

Parton weighed in after Queen Bey delivered her own rendition of the classic song on her new album “Cowboy Carter.”

“Wow, I just heard Jolene. Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it! Love, Dolly P,” wrote Parton in a sweet Instagram post captioned with a heart emoji.

The country icon previously hinted that Bey would release a cover of the song, telling Tennessee’s Knoxville News Sentinel that she was “very excited” about the album earlier this month.

Bey’s rendition of Jolene features changes to the original song’s lyrics.

“Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, I’m warnin’ you, woman, find you your own man. Jolene, I know I’m a queen, Jolene. I’m still a Creole banjee bitch from Louisianne (Don’t try me),” she sings on one chorus.

She goes on to sing that there’s a thousand girls in “every room” that act as desperate as Jolene before calling her a bird and asking her to “sing” a tune.

Parton joined country icons Linda Martell and Willie Nelson in contributing to the interludes for “Cowboy Carter,” as well.

“Hey, Miss Honeybee, it’s Dolly P. You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about?” said Parton on the interlude “Dolly P.” as she made a nod to Bey’s song “Sorry” from her album “Lemonade.”

She continued, “Reminded me of someone I knew back when. Except she has flaming locks of auburn hair. Bless her heart. Just a hair of a different color, but it hurts just the same.”

“Cowboy Carter” has already smashed records, becoming the most-streamed album in a single day this year on Spotify, the platform announced on Friday.

