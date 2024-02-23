Dolly Parton Congratulates Beyoncé on Reaching No. 1 on “Billboard” Hot Country Chart, ‘Very Excited’ For Her Full Album

Parton previously said she would love for "someone like Beyoncé" to re-record 'Jolene'

Emma McIntyre/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage Dolly Parton; Beyoncé

Dolly Parton is showing her support for Beyoncé!

On Thursday, the country legend, 78, shared her joy in seeing the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” singer, 42, succeed in crossing over into a new genre of music.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton wrote in a statement via Instagram. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.”

"Texas Hold 'Em" debuted atop of the Hot Country chart.



The “Jolene” hitmaker added that she “can’t wait to hear the full album!”

Her message came after Beyoncé recently revealed that the second act of her Renaissance album would be country. The first act focused on dance tracks.

Act II arrives on March 29.

Related: Everything to Know About Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Album

The “Countdown” artist announced the upcoming release during the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11. In a commercial for Verizon that aired during the game, Beyoncé, who had already broken the internet in the clip, tried her best to break the company’s 5G cellular network.

When none of her attempts prevailed, the “THIQUE” singer had one last idea: To “drop the new music.”

Her rollout included two new singles that day, “Texas Hold 'Em” and “16 Carriages." However, she’d seemingly been hinting at the project for a while.

At the 2024 Grammys, Beyoncé switched things up from the usual formal ceremony attire and arrived wearing a cowgirl hat and matching set. A lace necktie she wore also resembled a bolero tie.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Beyoncé, 2024 Grammys

More recently, Beyoncé made history when she became the first Black woman to ever reach No. 1 on the country chart thanks to “Texas Hold 'Em.” The song also saw success on the Hot 100 chart when it debuted at No. 2.

"16 Carriages" has been making strides of its own. The song debuted at No. 9 on the Hot Country Songs chart after it began at No. 38 on the Hot 100 chart.

Story continues

Destiny's Child/Youtube Beyoncé; Destiny's Child - Bug-A-Boo (Official Music Video)

It appears Parton is keeping a keen eye on the Houston native, who has been rocking her cowgirl hat since her Destiny's Child days.

While the tracklist and any possible featured artists have not been revealed for Beyoncé’s upcoming project, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched if the ladies came together for music magic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In December 2020, the “9 to 5” songstress said she hoped that someone like the 32-time Grammy winner would re-record one of her biggest hits.

"It has been recorded worldwide over 400 times in lots of different languages, by lots of different bands," Parton told The Big Issue of her song “Jolene,” adding, “The White Stripes did a wonderful job of it, and many other people."

"But nobody's ever had a really big hit record on it. I've always hoped somebody might do [it] someday, someone like Beyoncé."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.