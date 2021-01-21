Dolly Parton's brother Randy dies aged 67 after cancer battle

Dolly Parton attends We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton has announced her brother Randy has died aged 67 following a cancer battle

The country singer, who celebrated her 75th birthday on Tuesday, spoke of her family's grief as she paid tribute to her musician brother in a statement.

A message to her official Facebook page from herself and her family on Thursday read: "My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms."

The Jolene singer noted his career achievements as a "great" singer, writer and entertainer, including having his own show at her theme park, Dollywood.

The tribute went on: "He’s had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on “Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You” will always be a highlight in my own career.

"'You Are My Christmas,' our duet on my latest Christmas album, joined with his daughter Heidi, will always be a favorite. It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he’s shining in heaven now.

"He is survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn, grandsons Huston and Trent. We will always love him and he will always be in our hearts."

It's the third sibling Dolly, who was one of 12 children, has lost.

Brother Larry died shortly after being born in 1955, while brother Floyd died in 2018 aged 61.

Her surviving siblings are sisters Willadeene, Stella, Cassie, Freida, and Rachel and brothers David, Coy and Robert.

Their mother Avie Parton died in 2003, while their father Robert Lee Parton Sr. passed away in 2000.

