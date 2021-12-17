Dolly Parton Breaks 3 Guinness World Records: 'I've Been So Fortunate to See My Dreams Come True'

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is adding more accolades to her impressive music career!

The "Jolene" singer, 75, was presented with three new certificates in Nashville, Tennessee, by the Guinness World Records, the association announced Thursday.

Two new record titles for the singer are for the most decades (7) and most No.1 hits (25) on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart, both for a female artist.

Parton also broke her record for the most hits on the chart in general, with 109 songs to make it onto Billboard's list.

"This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that's happened. I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honored," said Parton in an interview with the organization. "I've had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this."

She added, "I've loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much. I've been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You're going to have to knock me down to stop me!"

Parton began making hit songs in 1967 with "Something Fishy" and "Dumb Blonde," and most recently achieved success on the Billboard list with her latest duets with Reba McEntire for "Does He Love You" and Michael Bublé for "Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas." Her most recent tunes bring the total number of decades in which she's charted to seven.

The GWR announcement said that her new titles join Parton's previous record for most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart (6), which was awarded in 2018.

Last month, the superstar shared a rare throwback photograph of herself and her husband Carl Thomas Dean on Instagram to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Cozied up together in the picture, Parton wore a black dress with white ruffled lining as Dean, now 79, smiled in a black suit with a pink shirt underneath, which he accessorized with a striped, multicolor tie.

"Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours," the singer captioned the sweet shot alongside a red heart emoji.

Aside from her record-breaking music success, Parton is slated to appear in the last season of the Netflix hit Grace and Frankie, which stars her 9 to 5 costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.