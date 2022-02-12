The "Dollface" Cast Talks About Defying Gender Stereotypes and the Joys of Turning 30

Princess Gabbara
·7 min read
Dollface --
Dollface --

After a years-long hiatus, Jules (Kat Dennings), Madison (Brenda Song), Stella (Shay Mitchell), and Izzy (Esther Povitsky) are back in Hulu's "Dollface," which returns for its sophomore season on Feb. 11. Based on creator Jordan Weiss's college writing sample, "Dollface" follows protagonist Jules as she's forced to reconnect with her college friends after a sudden breakup. "It's bizarre to have grown up with these characters. It's been nice to be able to put my own experiences into both seasons, almost like a time capsule," Weiss tells POPSUGAR. "I've been single working on the show, I've been dating, and now I'm in a serious relationship, and it's funny the way my perspective changes, but I try to let my friendships be a huge part of my life no matter what."

"Friendship stories are universal regardless of gender. That said, I don't think there's any reason not to appreciate the show specifically through the female lens."

Guided once again by a literal Cat Lady (Beth Grant), Jules goes on a wild ride in season two as she navigates being promoted at work, new love interests, and continued friendships with her girl-gang. At its core, the 10-episode comedy series explores the power of female friendships. "Friendship stories are universal regardless of gender. That said, I don't think there's any reason not to appreciate the show specifically through the female lens," Weiss says. "Female friendships are so specific and run a certain way," showrunner Michelle Nader adds. "I thought Jordan captured the nuances of those little moments you have with your friends, whether it's microjoys or microaggressions."

Ahead, read POPSUGAR's exclusive interview with the leading ladies of "Dollface."

Related: Brenda Song Hopes Dollface Will Remind Fans of Their Own "Misadventures" With Girlfriends

POPSUGAR: All the characters are grappling with turning 30 this season. Do you think women put too much emphasis on turning 30?

Michelle Nader: Some of us do and some of us don't, and we wanted to show both sides of that. Madison is putting too much emphasis on turning 30, and Jules is missing an opportunity to use turning 30 as a check-in with herself. Jules has a "you can't lose if you don't play" mindset. Madison, on the other hand, is always trying to control her life and what happens to her. We wanted to tell a story about these two women, who can find answers in each other about what would bring them to a more centered and happier place by this milestone birthday.

"There's this veiled mystery about what happens when a woman turns 30, almost like her life is over forever. Of course it's not true! Life only gets better and better."

Kat Dennings: My 20s were a nightmare. I was excited for it to just be done and have the illusion of starting over somehow. There's this veiled mystery about what happens when a woman turns 30, almost like her life is over forever. Of course it's not true! Life only gets better and better. All the good things in my life happened after 30, so there you go.

Brenda Song: I remember thinking, "By 30, I should be here," so as I was approaching it, I was like, "Am I a failure?" Those are expectations that we put on ourselves for no reason at all. The great thing about turning 30 was being able to let that go. Once I was able to let that go, I was able to really listen to myself and feel comfortable in my own skin. My 30s have been great. This is when the fun happens.

Dollface --
Dollface --

PS: Celeste learns that her husband had an affair with Madison through Jules, but she doesn't lash out at them. She actually promotes Jules at work! Women coming together and not blaming each other was so refreshing to watch on screen.

"Women support women, and I love that it's being represented on screen because it's the truth."

BS: That's the problem! It shouldn't be a fresh take, because women are that way. Women support women, and I love that it's being represented on screen because it's the truth. We don't have to blame each other when neither of us are to blame.

KD: As Brenda said, it should not be a fresh take. Unfortunately though, in TV and film, it's always the woman's fault like, "Oh, she seduced this guy." Madison had no idea what was going on, and it's completely Colin's fault, so it's great to see that, but it's also not what you'd expect.

Jordan Weiss: Even though Celeste is a character that is sort of heightened and a little scary and eccentric at times, she is mature. She is a businesswoman who owns this huge female-driven company, and she feels connected to Jules as a mentor. We wanted to lean into that because it felt like the most organic way that she would respond to that type of situation. This is a show with an optimistic outlook. If someone's having conflict, it comes from a real place, and they can always be redeemed instead of villainizing women or having these characters being catty and fighting for no reason.

PS: Izzy has a habit of self-sabotaging due to her own insecurities. How would you like to see her character evolve?

Esther Povitsky: It would be nice to see her step up and thrive in her career. Because in season two, she wants that, but she isn't quite ready. She figures out the love life thing a little bit, so it would be nice if she takes some big leaps and bounds in her career next.

Dollface --
Dollface --

PS: Season two's storyline introduces a queer character through Stella. How do you feel about having that onscreen representation?

"I don't feel like there always needs to be a conversation around a character's sexuality. If she had a boyfriend, no one would be like, 'Oh, this is new.'"

Shay Mitchell: I don't feel like there always needs to be a conversation around a character's sexuality. If she had a boyfriend, no one would be like, "Oh, this is new." I don't think this is new for Stella, to be honest. I think she's had relationships with men and women for a while now. It's not a coming out for her, which is different from other characters I've played. Interestingly enough, where she's out of her comfort zone in this new relationship with Liv (Lilly Singh) is that she's dating somebody with a child, and that adds on another level of responsibility. That is what's new for Stella. It's never a question of, "What gender is my character going to like?" I'm just like, "I hope she loves it and has a good time."

PS: What advice would you give to your characters?

EP: Decide what you want and go get it.

SM: Just keep doing you. Stella is somebody who tries things out, realizes what works and what doesn't work, and keeps it moving. So I'm not mad at what she's currently doing.

Related: 15 Photos of the Gorgeous Dollface Cast to Get You Excited For the Premiere

PS: Each character's career is blossoming in a different way. Do you have a favorite boss-lady moment from season two?

SM: When Stella opens the bar and has the opening party. She's like, "This is where I'm supposed to be, and I'm recognized and respected for this."

EP: When Izzy introduces a new project idea at her job and even though she fails miserably, I'm still proud of her for trying. I think that's badass.

KD: When Jules accidentally becomes Izzy's boss. It kind of messes up the dynamic in the friendship because now she has to make decisions that could possibly affect Izzy. There's a funny scene where Izzy and her boyfriend pitch this crazy idea, and I'm in charge of saying yes or no.

BS: Seeing Madison step out of her comfort zone and start her own PR company. Her first client is someone that she's completely not comfortable representing, but she does it anyway. I think that was a first step at recognizing that what she's been doing hasn't been working, so she might as well try something new. That's a lesson we can all learn.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Canada's Hosking finishes sixth in snowboard halfpipe after final run fall

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Every time Elizabeth Hosking competes at an Olympics she leaves wanting more. Hosking, from Longueuil, Que., placed sixth in women's snowboard halfpipe on Thursday at the Beijing Olympics, improving 13 spots from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. She said getting significantly closer to the podium has just added fuel to her fire. "It's a big achievement going to the Olympics, but I guess I'm just a person that is never settled," said Hosking, noting that she and coach Brian Smi

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Martin St. Louis named Montreal Canadiens interim head coach

    Hours after relieving Dominique Ducharme of his duties, the Canadiens announced the hiring of former NHL star Martin St. Louis as interim head coach.

  • Why is Connor McDavid so uninterested in the NHL all-star game?

    The NHL's best player needs to be there, but Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie wonder out loud if the NHL all-star game would be better without Connor McDavid.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Five To Know: Grondin sparks Canadian medal outburst

    BEIJING — FRIENDLY FOES Canada's Eliot Grondin was making it look easy. He cruised through seeding and his next three races without ever trailing to book his spot in the men's snowboard cross final. His only true challenge came in the form of a dear friend who pushes him to be better. The 20-year-old product of Ste-Marie, Que., and Austria's Alessandro Hammerle – eight years his elder – certainly pushed themselves in the final. The Canadian trailed but gave chase and almost caught up to his frie

  • US is youngest team at Olympics; Sanderson on way to Beijing

    BEIJING (AP) — David Quinn has heard a thing or two about the U.S. being the youngest team at the Olympics and does not believe it's a bad thing. “Obviously we are young, but it’s no reason we can’t have success,” the U.S. coach said. The Americans go into their tournament opener Thursday against host China with an average age of 25. That's younger than the defending champion Russians at 27 and rival Canada at 30. They'll also get another young star soon, with North Dakota defenseman Jake Sander

  • Canada-Russia Olympic women's hockey game in Beijing played with masks, starts late

    BEIJING — The odd visual of players wearing white COVID-19 masks under their hockey masks appeared in Beijing's Olympic Games with Canada's 6-1 win over Russia in women's hockey Monday Players on both teams and on-ice officials stepped onto the ice for the game wearing KN95 masks after a delay of over an hour. The teams and the International Ice Hockey Federation provided few details on the reason for the masks and the delay, but late test results were the issue. The Associated Press reported Ca

  • Giannis scores 44, leads Bucks' 131-116 win over Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on 17-for-20 shooting, and Bobby Portis had 23 points with five 3-pointers in the Milwaukee Bucks' 131-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Khris Middleton scored all of his 21 points in the first half, and Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and eight assists while making his first 11 shots as the defending NBA champions won their fourth straight overall and swept back-to-back games against LA's two teams. Milwaukee jump

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Bubble life: China takes COVID sports routine to new extreme

    BEIJING (AP) — Officially, the Beijing Olympics are taking place inside what organizers are calling “the enclosed compound activity area.” That’s a fancy way of saying “a closed loop.” You probably know it better as “the bubble.” And bubbles are now part of the norm at major sporting events. The premise of this bubble is simple: Keep those who passed multiple tests just to get access to the Olympics in, keep the rest of the world — and, hopefully, COVID-19 — out. It has worked for the National B

  • Canada's Morris and Homan fall in extra end to Italy, will not make curling playoffs

    BEIJING — Two measures were needed to confirm what Canada's John Morris already knew on Monday morning. His team's final stone was a whisker outside the Italian rock in a dramatic extra-end finish at the Ice Cube. With an emphatic wave from the official, it was confirmed. A second go-around locked it in. Italy had earned the decisive point for an 8-7 victory that kept Morris and Rachel Homan out of the mixed doubles curling playoff mix at the Beijing Games. "It's a heartbreaking loss," Morris sa

  • Mavs send Porzingis to Wizards for Dinwiddie, Bertans

    DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis never could escape the shadow of injuries in Dallas after the blockbuster trade that brought the 7-foot-3 Latvian from New York. The Mavericks are moving on without the “Unicorn.” Dallas sent Porzingis to the Washington Wizards on Thursday for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. The Mavericks also sent a 2022 second-round pick in the deal that was reached not long before the NBA trading deadline and ends the plan to pair Porzingis with fellow European and young