DOLLARAMA TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS
MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 30, 2022, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. (ET).
Management will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen‑only basis via live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.
Call Details:
Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. (ET)
Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q8gocycv
Dial-in number (for financial analysts only): 514-392-1587 or 1-800-806-5484
Participants will need to provide the operator with the Service Confirmation Number: 2195890
Webcast replay will be available online until March 29, 2023 in the "Investor Relations - Events - Archives" section of Dollarama's website.
About Dollarama
Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,397 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $4.00.
Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru through its 312 conveniently located stores.
