Dollarama chief financial officer J.P. Towner stepping down in coming months

MONTREAL — Dollarama Inc.'s chief financial officer will be stepping down from his position in the coming months to pursue another career opportunity.

The company says J.P. Towner will remain in his role to ensure a smooth transition, including as the company reports its second-quarter earnings.

In a news release Monday, the company says it has started looking for Towner's replacement.

Towner says in the release that he is grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as CFO of the "Canadian success story."

He became CFO of Dollarama in March 2021, succeeding Michael Ross.

Dollarama president and CEO Neil Rossy thanked Towner in the news release for his contribution to the company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOL)

The Canadian Press