Dollar Tree Plus: 10 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

Many of us run into our local Dollar Tree to grab a greeting card or a bottle of body wash at a deep discount without going up and down the aisles. But if you took the time to venture outside of your usual aisle, you’d discover the store’s secret – the Dollar Tree Plus section, which stocks items outside the store’s typical offerings at price points of $3 and $5. Dollar Tree introduced the expanded offerings in 2019, and for those who haven’t discovered the Plus aisle, it’s worth looking for.

The merchandise includes home décor, craft supplies, kitchen goods, some apparel, electronics and party supplies among its offerings. While every Dollar Tree Plus section might not have the full range of items you’ll see on the store’s website in stock, here are 10 high-quality items worth a look.

Bamboo Cutting Board

Cost: $5

When is a bamboo cutting board not a cutting board? When it’s a charcuterie board! The wooden planks that hold cheeses, fruits, nuts, meats and more are all the rage, and with holiday parties coming up, maybe you want to try to make one yourself. But the wooden base of the charcuterie boards can be so expensive. The bamboo cutting board at Dollar Tree, which measures 12 inches by 16 inches, is big enough to prepare a charcuterie board for a small get-together. Or, cheat a little and put two side-by-side to feed a larger gathering.

A comparable board at Walmart is priced at almost $11.

Doormats

Cost: $5

If you’re having company, put out the welcome mat. Dollar Tree Plus stocks fun mats that, at this price point, you can change often to match your mood or the season. The mats, at 30 inches by 20 inches, are generously sized, too.

Porch Leaner

Cost: $5

So while you’re decorating the area around your front door, why not add a festive porch leaner? You might not know what that is, but a leaner is a tall, skinny sign that leans against your house – hence, the name – and carries a festive design and message. They’re 48 inches tall and add a fun statement to your property.

Kohl’s sells something similar for $50 at its non-sale price.

Over-the-Door Hooks

Cost: $5

Do the kids leave their towels and robes all over the bathroom floor? The over-the-door hooks could solve the problem. With either the eight- or six-hook style, you’ll have plenty of space to solve your messiness issue. Best of all, you don’t need tools to install it. Just slide it over the door.

Muffin Pans

Cost: $5

If you only rarely make baked treats, why invest a ton of money in your muffin pans? Or, if you’re a frequent baker of muffins or cupcakes, your pans might have seen better days, what with spills getting baked on to the surface. You can replace them cheaply enough on the Dollar Tree Plus aisles, where you’ll find 12-cup, nonstick stainless steel muffin pans.

Play-Doh

Cost: $3

What crafty kid doesn’t like Play-Doh? The classic modeling clay is relatively inexpensive – a four-pack of a variety of colors at Target costs about $3.50. But the Dollar Tree Plus pack comes with six color tubs, including sparkly silver.

Plastic Cups

Cost: $3

If you’ve priced the big, red cups you use at parties, you know they aren’t cheap. For your holiday gathering, you’d pay nearly $6 for a 50-pack of 18-ounce cups via Amazon. That’s double the Dollar Tree Plus price. Who needs to pay twice as much for something that’s going to wind up in the recycling bin at the end of the night?

Stretched Canvas

Cost: $5

Whether you’re a trained artist or have thought about taking up painting as a hobby, Dollar Tree Plus can help. A two-pack of canvases measuring 11 inches by 14 inches, or 16 inches by 20 inches, gives you an affordable base for your artwork. Michaels charges more for a single canvas — $9.99 for the smaller of these sizes.

Wall Shelves

Cost: $5

Add both a decorative flair and functionality to your home with the 18-inch wall shelves in the Dollar Tree Plus aisle. The shelves come in assorted colors and hold plants, books, your knick-knacks and more.

A similar shelf at Walmart is priced at nearly $9.

Wood Tray

Cost: $5

The crafty ones among us will use these wood trays as a blank slate and turn it into a wall hanging or something worthy of being sold on Etsy. The rest of us can take the 15-inch by 11-inch tray and use it to keep napkins, silverware and such organized when we have guests.

