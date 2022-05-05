Dollar recoils as Fed douses hawkish bets

Tom Westbrook
·2 min read
Illustration shows U.S. dollar banknotes

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar was nursing its sharpest fall in more than a month on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points but poured cold water on the idea that even larger rises could lie ahead.

The U.S dollar index toppled from a five-year high and fell 0.9% overnight to 102.450. Antipodean currencies surged, especially the Aussie dollar, which enjoyed its biggest one-day percentage gain in over a decade as investors dialled back bets on the Fed staying ahead of Australia's central bank.

The euro rose nearly 1% and last bought $1.0606. The yen fought its way back to the stronger side of 130 per dollar for the first time in a week, last trading at 129.26.

Sterling rose more than 1% to $1.2605 and swaps markets are fully pricing a 25 bp hike from the Bank of England later in the day.

The Fed hike was the largest since 2000 as policymakers urgently tried to tamp down inflation. But at the press conference afterwards Chair Jerome Powell said Fed members aren't actively considering 75-basis-point moves in the future.

Fed funds futures rallied to take some of the edge from markets' aggressive outlook on U.S. rates, though a further 200 bps of hikes remain priced in for the rest of the year.

"The Fed simply could not (or, better, would not) hurdle the hawkish bar that the market had set," Brian Daingerfield, head of G10 foreign exchange strategy at NatWest Markets, wrote in a note to clients.

"I don't think it's hyperbole to say that today represented the first 'dovish' surprise by the Fed relative to market expectations in over six months."

The Aussie dollar's 2.2% leap was its largest since late 2011 and followed a surprisingly hawkish turn from the Reserve Bank of Australia, which began its cycle of interest rate rises with a larger-than-expected 25 bp hike on Tuesday. [AUD/]

The Aussie was last at $0.7236, edging a little lower from its overnight peak of $0.7265. The New Zealand dollar jumped 1.7%, its largest one-day rise in two years, to sit back above $0.65 at $0.6537.

The dollar's losses gave support to cryptocurrencies, too. Bitcoin had its best day in more than five weeks, rising 5% to sit just below $40,000.

Trade was thinned in the Asia session by a public holiday in Japan.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays fan's viral act of kindness leaves young Yankees fan in tears

    What a touching moment at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday night.

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Ducks begin life after Getzlaf with 4-year playoff drought

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf's retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era, both for the star center and for the organization he's leaving behind. While Getzlaf works on his golf game and increases his family time, the Ducks hope next year is when they'll finally be contenders again. “I feel like we're making the progress, even if it's not always coming through in the results,” Getzlaf said. “There's better days ahead for this franchise, and I'm going to be happy to s

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Toronto FC hurting on defence ahead of MLS rematch with FC Cincinnati

    Four days after paying for some sloppy defending in a 2-1 loss to visiting FC Cincinnati, Toronto FC will be short on the backline when the two teams meet again Wednesday in Ohio. Mexican centre back Carlos Salcedo, along with forward Ifunanyachi Achara, is in health and safety protocols. Fellow defender Chris Mavinga, a French-born Congolese international, is dealing with a leg injury that forced him out of Saturday's game at BMO Field in the 29th minute. "Like many people around the world, we'

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Montreal Alouettes select versatile Richards first overall in CFL draft

    TORONTO — Tyrell Richards is a football player again. The Montreal Alouettes selected the former Syracuse linebacker first overall in the CFL draft Tuesday night. The six-foot-three, 232-pound Richards, had a career-high 24 tackles (3.5 for a loss) and two sacks in eight games (three starts) for the Orange in 2020. He didn't play in 2021 after he entered the transfer portal but wasn't able to move to another school due to not having enough transferable credits. Richards attended the CFL combine

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Will Panthers' regular-season dominance translate to playoffs?

    The Panthers carved up the rest of the NHL during the regular season. Now we'll see what they can do in the playoffs.