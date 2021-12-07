Dole will lie in repose at Kansas Capitol after Russell service. Details on local memorial plans

The body of Bob Dole, the former Kansas senator who died Sunday at 98, will lie in repose at the state Capitol on Saturday following a memorial service in his hometown of Russell.

The Dole Institute of Politics on Tuesday announced Kansas-based events honoring Dole for later in the week.

Dole’s body will arrive on Friday evening at Hays Regional Airport and will be received by a delegation led by Gov. Laura Kelly.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, a memorial service will be held in the gymnasium of Russell High School, Dole’s alma mater. The event will be public and members of the public will have the opportunity to pass by the casket to pay their respects.

Former Sen. Pat Roberts and Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall will offer tributes.

At 1 p.m., the casket will leave the high school and pause at the Russell City Veterans Memorial before being taken to Hays Regional Airport, where it will be flown to Topeka Regional Airport.

At 4 p.m. in Topeka, Kelly and Lt. Gov. David Toland will join a delegation of federal and state officials in receiving Dole’s casket at the Kansas Capitol. Kansas ROTC cadets will provide an honor cordon and Kansas National Guard members will carry the casket to a position of repose on the second floor.

A private ceremony will be held in the rotunda, with Kelly, Marshall, Moran, former Sen. Nancy Kassebaum and former Rep. Jim Slattery giving remarks.

A period of lying in repose will begin at 5 p.m.

The Kansas events will follow a memorial service on Friday at Washington National Cathedral.