Doja Cat Slid In Dylan O'Brien's DMs

2022 is the year of unusual celebrity couples and it seems that Doja Cat and Dylan O’Brien are proving just that as the two have been exchanging some saucy messages on Twitter.

It all started when the Teen Wolf actor declared he was entering his so-called “slut era” on the social media app on April 27 after a video of him dancing at Coachella went viral.

After Doja Cat tweeted, “Y’all dippin ur d*cks in smoked salmon before u hit the club so it smell like u got b--tches,” O’Brien responded, “ur an icon.” The “Get Into Yuh” singer was very quick, replying in minutes with a two word sentence “maze runner,” referring to O’Brien’s 2014 sci-fi film of the same name.

Doja Cat took it a step further, changing her Twitter name to “maze runner.” The next day, the Grammy award-winning singer explained her fishy tweet, writing, “I marinated on that smoked salmon tweet for 12 hours.” The following day, she was back with a follow up to her response to O’Brien, showing her love for O'Brien's move, calling it “a movie about friendship and overcoming the impossible.”

The Maze Runner actor replied, “u right,” sending fans in an uproar at the coded sexual tension.

Take a look at the flirty and funny tweets below.