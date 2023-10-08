Doja Cat Slammed for Shirt Featuring Fringe-Right Figure

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Doja Cat is being blasted for posting photos of herself wearing a shirt emblazoned with a photo of the fringe-right’s favorite comedian, Sam Hyde. “Girl get it together. this isn’t cute or funny,” one of the singer’s followers commented on Instagram. Far-right trolls often post a photo of Hyde on 4chan and other social media sites after mass shootings in an attempt to trick the media into reporting his name. He co-wrote “Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace,” a comedy show that Adult Swim canceled after complaints it was racist and misogynist. Doja Cat did not respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Read it at Insider

Read more at The Daily Beast.