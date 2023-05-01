Doja Cat shows up to Met Gala 2023 as Karl Lagerfeld cat: See her prosthetics here

Doja Cat may have just delivered the most purr-fect Met Gala look.

The “Planet Her” rapper, 27, stunned at the New York City fashion event Monday night with a look that seemed to honor Karl Lagerfeld's famed Birman cat Cat Choupette.

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, arrived at her first Met Gala in a sleek, head-to-toe diamond ensemble from Oscar de la Renta, complete with cat ears that wrapped around the top of her head. She also wore killer cat eye makeup, along with a prosthetic cat nose and long, curved nails that resembled cat claws.

"I feel nice," the rapper told Vogue guest corresponded La La Anthony, her voice with a nasal quality likely due to the prosthetic. "I feel relaxed here."

The rapper has become known for going all out and taking risks with her red carpet fashion. The Grammy-winning singer has performed her music during fashion events, but her otherworldly makeup looks have also taken the attention off the runway and onto her front row seat in recent fashion seasons.

Photographers have captured Doja Cat bathed in gold paint, covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals at Schiaparelli, posing with studded eyebrows and showcasing a literal take on a "beat face" as she wore artificial bruises and cuts on her face and body.

"All of my makeup has a story and there are exactly 0 rules," Doja Cat said on Twitter in October 2022 in response to criticism of her all-gold fashion week look.

"I think our culture (is) shifting away from the rigorous confines of standard beauty,Laurel Charleston, who created several fashion week makeup looks for Doja Cat, including the icy blue face she wore for the Monot show in Paris in October 2022, previously told USA TODAY.

In August 2022, Doja Cat shocked fans by showing off a new buzz cut and shaving off her eyebrows on Instagram Live. The decision, which was initially met with concern from her social media followers, became another way for the singer to creatively set herself apart as she substituted colorful, intricate and sometimes heart-shaped designs for her missing arches.

Contributing: Elise Brisco

