Doja Cat Showed Up to the 2023 Met Gala Dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's Cat, Choupette

Doja Cat in custom Oscar de la Renta at the 2023 Met Gala. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

When we first heard that the 2023 Met Gala would honor the life and work of Karl Lagerfeld, we couldn't help but hope that at least one attendee would also honor his beloved cat, Choupette. But we could never have dreamed of the level of commitment Doja Cat put into doing exactly that on Monday night: She truly delivered, arriving in a custom Oscar de la Renta ear-adorned, bejeweled gown, a prosthetic cat snout and claw-like nails. She did the fluffy feline proud.

The sparkly, backless bodice and feathery mermaid train kept the look glamorous and red carpet-worthy; the thoroughly feline makeup was also elevated, facial prosthetics notwithstanding. (The look also featured, rather aptly, a sharp black cat eye.)

Doja Cat is no stranger to avant-garde dressing, after all. Some recent examples of her inventive and playful approach to both fashion and beauty include (but are certainly not limited to) adorning herself in 30,000 crystals and wearing false eyelashes as a mustache. So dressing as a late designer's fluffy feline companion? It's not even one of her most out-there looks.

