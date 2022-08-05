Doja Cat Gives the 411 on What Made Her Shave off Her Hair and Eyebrows

Doja Cat recently just had an iconic Britney Spears 2007 moment and shaved her head and eyebrows on Instagram live.

"I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway," exclaimed the artist on camera before the shaving. "I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I've ever been like, 'This is cool.'" Doja Cat explained how inconvenient it is to constantly wear wig installations when working out and having to stack accessories on top of wigs. "There were times where I'd put a beanie on top of my wig, that's on top of a wig cap that was on top of braids."

In the video, later shared on Twitter, she stated that her makeup artist said they were heading to her house immediately because they didn't believe what she was about to do. However, this isn't the first time Doja Cat has sported a low haircut so it only makes sense for her to go the bad baldie route.

As fashion month is vastly approaching, we're excited to see how Doja Cat continues to rock the buzz look or if she'll succumb to the addiction of wig-wearing and slay us with an unexpected fresh install. Either way, we'll be refreshing our social media feeds in anticipation.