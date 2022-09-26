Doja Cat Calls Out Forever 21 for Copying Rising Label's Designs

Forever 21 is the latest retailer to get called out for copying an independent designer's creations without permission. In a recent tweet, Doja Cat accused the company of taking designs from OHTNYC, the rising accessories label approved by names like aespa, CL and more.

"Stop f-cking stealing from small businesses it's pathetic," the musician wrote on Twitter. "These people are my friends and all y'all do is leech. Do better how f-cking embarrassing."

The design, which has since been taken down from Forever 21's website, is a near identical copy of OHTNYC's Silver Cross Pearl Necklace. Previously seen on ITZY, Lee Hyori and many more, the bold accessory comes with pearl detailing and a statement cross pendant.

"@forever21 take accountability," OHTNYC wrote on Instagram. "It is deeply unfortunate to have to make this announcement, but as a small business, seeing large corporations steal from smaller artists time and time again for profit is extremely disheartening. We have been selling our Pearl Cross Necklace since January, 2021, and recently @forever21 released a “Cross Pendant Faux Pearl Necklace” which mimics our EXACT design." It continued, "Hours were spent by our team brainstorming, perfecting, and making this design a reality. Each of our items are designed with utmost detail, and we create all of our designs with love and care. So it’s sad to see our design, which we began making by hand in New York for almost two years, reduced to a mass produced copy most likely made in unethical, fast fashion sweat shops."

While the product has been taken down, Forever 21 has yet to issue a statement on releasing a copy of OHTNYC's necklace. Apart from the Silver Cross Pearl Necklace, the retailer was also accused of the Star Utility Necklace.

See a side-by-side comparison down below.

