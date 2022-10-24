Doja Cat Brought The Met Gala to Her Birthday Party

Doja Cat is officially 27 and the Grammy-award winning musician went full on Met Gala for her birthday party. Deciding on a masquerade theme, the style chameleon celebrated her night with a crew of famous friends from Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner to fellow artists Coi Leray and Shawn Mendes.

Naturally, the Los Angeles-native took her dress code seriously, donning an extravagant full face mask, complete with an abundance of lavish feathers and a dramatic black cape. Jenner opted for a lingerie-inspired look, wearing a black lacy set with a gothic lace manila providing extra coverage. Elsewhere, model Winnie Harlow followed suit and wore a sparkling silver two-piece, paired with a metallic robe with feathery sleeves and a glittering black mask.

Other attendees chose to keep it simple as Justin Bieber arrived in an all-black ensemble with a basic black mask, while his supermodel wife Hailey showed off her legs in a tight black lace slip with a vampire-inspired cape and chic half-pony.

Head to People to read the full story and take a peek inside of the star-studded event.