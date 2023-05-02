Doja Cat baffles interviewer as she meows through Met Gala red carpet chat

Doja Cat was seen acting rather strangely as she was interviewed at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City on Monday.

The rapper, 27, made her first appearance at the gala sporting feline prosthetics and an embellished gown with matching cat ears, in ode to Karl Lagerfeld’s famously-adored feline Choupette.

The Met Gala was held this year in honour of the late designer and saw several stars attend wearing designs in tribute to Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, on the red carpet.

Doja Cat wore feline prosthetics as she paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s cat at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Doja certainly stood out among the attendees, not just for her daring look – but for her peculiar behaviour at the event.

The Say So singer fully embodied her feline character at one point in the evening, as she meowed all the way through her interview with US internet personality and Vogue correspondent Emma Chamberlain.

“So tell me all about this?” Chamberlain, 21, had asked Doja at the beginning of their chat.

The rapper responded with a brief ‘meow’, leaving Chamberlain baffled, before she continued on with her second question.

“I mean, so who made it?” the TikTok star asked Doja, to which she replied with a ‘meow’ again.

“Wow, okay…,” Chamberlain said, confused, before adding: “So something a little different…”

The internet star attempted to ask Doja another question as she requested, she “go into detail” about her “inspiration for the night”, in regards to her outfit.

After pondering her answer, Doja responded with a series of meows this time, causing Chamberlain to nearly crack up with laughter.

Actor Jared Leto also paid homage to Lagerfeld’s adored cat at the event (Getty Images)

Chamberlain finished off the chat by asking Doja what she was excited to see at the Met Gala.

The rapper meowed some more in response before blowing air kisses to the interviewer as she headed off camera.

Fans found the interview, which was posted on Vogue’s YouTube channel hilarious, as they commented on Doja’s commitment to character.

“This is literally the most iconic and legendary interview I’ve ever seen lol,” one person responded.

“It’s like I can understand the meows and I feel weird for it.”

A second fan said: “I cried my eyes outtttt. DOJA IS SO HILARIOUS”.

Someone else wrote: “This was so awkward for Emma but she handled it so well.”

Another added: “NO WAY THIS IS TOO ICONIC.”

Doja wasn’t the only celebrity who gave tribute to Lagerfeld’s furry friend at this year’s Met Gala. Actor Jared Leto also paid homage by dressing in a full cat costume at the event.