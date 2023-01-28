DOJ Signals Launch of George Santos Criminal Probe After Telling FEC To Stand Down: Report

Mary Papenfuss
·2 min read
DOJ Signals Launch of George Santos Criminal Probe After Telling FEC To Stand Down: Report

The Department of Justice has told the Federal Election Commission to hold off on any enforcement action against Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) in the DOJ’s clearest signal yet that it’s conducting its own criminal investigation into Santos’ campaign finances, The Washington Post reported Friday.

The Justice Department also asked the FEC to provide any relevant documents for an investigation, sources told the Post.

Santos has issued a plethora of lies about his heritage, family, education and work experience. He has ignored calls for his resignation and has claimed he merely “embellished” his résumé.

Changes this week on his campaign finance forms also indicated that a $700,000 donation that had been identified as his own personal loan did not come from Santos. That leaves a significant mystery about the source of the funds.

Santos’ campaign committee told federal regulators on Wednesday that it had hired a new treasurer, but the man it named said he had not accepted the job.

Santos has said he was making $55,000 a year before he launched the Devolder Organization in 2021. Funding for the mysterious company — which had no website and was dissolved not long after it was started — is murky. But Santos claimed it rocketed his salary to $750,000 (with up to $10 million in dividends).

In a separate investigation, the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday conducted interviews on Santos’ role in the investment firm Harbor City Capital, which shut down in 2021 after the SEC accused it of operating a “classic Ponzi scheme,” the Post reported.

FEC investigators will likely honor the Justice Department’s request and step back from their civil investigation to let the DOJ conduct a criminal probe, the Post reported.

The DOJ back-off request “indicates there’s an active criminal investigation,” campaign finance lawyer Brett Kappel told the Post.

David Mason, a former FEC commissioner, told the newspaper: “They don’t want two sets of investigators tripping over each other. And they don’t want anything that the FEC, which is a civil agency, does to potentially complicate their criminal case.”

Check out the full Washington Post story here.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Federal Election Commission Asks Santos Campaign, ‘Who’s the Boss?’

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Election Commission is asking a man who says he’s not responsible for handling Representative George Santos’s campaign funds why the agency has received paperwork saying otherwise.Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Crosses $51 Billion as Stocks Plunge by Daily LimitsPutin Plans New Ukraine Push Despite Losses as He Prepares for Years of WarAmericans Fall Behind on Car Payments at Higher Rate Than in 2009We Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What Happene

  • Memphis Police Release Body-Camera Footage Of Tyre Nichols’ Arrest

    The 29-year-old Black man died days after officers arrested him during a traffic stop.

  • DOJ charges 3 in 'murder for hire' plot against Iranian journalist

    Six months after a man with a loaded AK-47-style rifle was caught outside the Brooklyn, New York, home of a prominent Iranian dissident journalist, federal prosecutors on Friday announced new arrests in what they've called a murder-for-hire plot by Iran. On Friday, the Justice Department announced criminal charges against two men, Rafat Amirov and Polad Omarov, for targeting journalist Masih Alinejad because her reporting publicized Iran's human rights abuses, its treatment of women and its suppression of democratic participation.

  • Double rapist Isla Bryson enrolled at college while facing charges

    Ayrshire College said it had no prior knowledge of charges against the trans woman.

  • Pelosi attack suspect says he was motivated by politics, telling police that Democrats had been 'persecuting' Trump

    In a jailhouse interview, David DePape echoed former President Donald Trump, falsely claiming Democrats had stolen the 2020 election.

  • Harry Styles suffers wardrobe malfunction in front of ‘childhood crush’ Jennifer Aniston

    The pop star apologised profusely to the crowd

  • Ukraine to summon Hungarian envoy over 'unacceptable' remarks by Orban

    Hungary has repeatedly criticised European Union sanctions on Russia, saying they failed to weaken Moscow meaningfully, while they risk destroying the European economy. Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko, writing on Facebook, said Orban had told reporters that Ukraine was a no man's land and compared it to Afghanistan.

  • Transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve sentence in female prison, says Sturgeon

    A transgender woman convicted of rape will not be allowed to serve her sentence in a women’s prison.Isla Bryson, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, committed the crimes against two women before she transitioned to female.A six-day trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard she raped two women – one in Clydebank in 2016 and one in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019 – after meeting her victims online.On Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament Bryson would not be imprisoned at the all-female Cornton Vale prison in Scotland.TMs Sturgeon spoke at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood amid a row over where Bryson should be detained.PA/Scottish Parliament TV

  • Lisa Rinna Goes Glam-Free in Paris Fashion Week Clips with Crazy Hair and No Makeup: 'Send Help'

    "Fashion Week is fun," Lisa Rinna said with a laugh on her Instagram Story as she showed off her makeup-free morning look and bedhead while at Paris Fashion Week

  • Conservative Columnist Shreds 'Deranged Hobo' Trump: 'Lost His Grip On Reality'

    Charles C.W. Cooke tore into the former president in a scathing new column.

  • Damian Lillard scores 60 points, helps Blazers beat Jazz

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27. Jerami Grant added 19 points to help Portland win its second straight game. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 poi

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • Canadian Paralympian Tyler McGregor completes fundraising skate in B.C. on world's longest ice trail

    Canadian Paralympic hockey captain Tyler McGregor has completed a 42-kilometre skate on the world's longest ice skating trail near Invermere, B.C., as part of his cross-country campaign to raise funds for cancer research. On Monday morning, the 28-year-old athlete made his third stop of his Sledge Skate of Hope campaign this year at the Lake Windermere Whiteway. The 30-kilometre outdoor ice track was named by the Guinness World Records in 2014 as the longest of its kind in the world. "The lake i

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • VanVleet has 28 points and Raptors hang on after early lead to beat Knicks 125-116

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors' early lead was nothing out of the ordinary. The victory at the end of the night, however, was. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and the Raptors beat the New York Knicks 125-116 on Sunday, finally hanging on to a win after building a large early lead. "You can't really concentrate on the leads, it's the NBA," VanVleet said. "You watch enough games, you'll understand it's up and down. I think just closing the game so we can do that a little bit better … we've been play