DOJ says some privileged documents identified in screening of seized Mar-a-Lago documents

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The Justice Department notified a federal judge Monday that authorities had identified a "limited set of materials" seized in this month's search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate that may contain information protected by attorney-client privilege.

In a brief court filing, Justice officials said they had completed the review of those materials and are addressing any privilege "disputes."

The Justice Department filing comes after U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon signaled her intent to appoint a special master to serve as a third-party screener of documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago property.

But the new Justice filing indicates that federal authorities had already assigned a so-called "privilege review team" to do much the same thing that the Trump lawyers had requested: sorting and excluding material that may not be relevant or information that may be designated as privileged.

Human source information in Mar-a-Lago documents: Trump search affidavit reveals confidential source documents found at Mar-a-Lago, raising new alarms

Mar-a-Lago in Florida
Mar-a-Lago in Florida

Trump's lawyers had called for a halt to the document review until a special master was appointed, but the judge did not act on that request.

The judge has set a hearing on the matter for 1 p.m. Thursday.

The legal dispute is playing out as a separate federal court in Florida authorized the release of the heavily-redacted affidavit used to support the unprecedented search, indicating that possible "evidence of obstruction" could be found at Trump's property.

Federal investigators also revealed in the affidavit that an initial tranche of 15 boxes of documents transferred from Mar-a-Lago to to the National Archives and Records Administration in January included 184 classified documents, including some marked as "HSC" relating to clandestine human sources.

Will Trump aides face charges?: Trump aides unlikely to face charges on their own in Mar-a-Lago probe, former prosecutors say

Aides carry boxes to Marine One before president Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump departed from the White House on Trump's final day in office on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Aides carry boxes to Marine One before president Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump departed from the White House on Trump's final day in office on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, DC.

The disclosure has prompted a separate assessment of whether the unsecured documents pose any new threat to national security.

In its new filing Monday, the Justice Department said that U.S. intelligence officials are in the process of conducting the risk assessment.

Trump lawyers, in their initial call for a special master, cast the search in stark political terms and described the government's search warrant as overly broad because it authorized FBI agents to seize "boxes of documents merely because they are physically found together with other items purportedly within the scope of the warrant."

The former president's attorneys also accused Attorney General Merrick Garland of using the criminal justice system to alter the political landscape.

What consequences does Trump face?: Laws cited in Trump search warrant rarely lead to charges. In Trump's case, experts say they might

&quot;I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant.&quot; Attorney General Merrick Garland says.
"I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant." Attorney General Merrick Garland says.

In their filing, Trump's lawyers also said Garland's recent statement acknowledging the search "clearly suggests that the decision to raid Mar-a-Lago, a mere 90 days before the 2022 midterm elections, involved political calculations aimed at diminishing the leading voice in the Republican party, President Trump."

The lawsuit argues that the government's handling of the search warrant raised fundamental Fourth Amendment concerns, a reference to the part of the U.S. Constitution that shields citizens from "unreasonable searches and seizures" without showing due cause for such actions.

Special master request: Trump lawyers seek halt of Mar-a-Lago document inquiry, want special master to oversee review

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DOJ says some privileged docs identified in seized Mar-a-Lago records

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NASA's new chapter in human space exploration on hold as Artemis launch postponed

    The debut space flight of NASA's "mega moon rocket" Monday morning at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida was scrapped after a fuel leak and engine issue were detected prior to liftoff. NASA endured several issues Monday morning. First, it was the unco-operative weather, with thunderstorms delaying the propellant load for the rocket. Once they had the go-ahead to fill the tanks — which altogether hold 2,778,492 litres of propellant, or the equivalent of 41 swimming pools of water — they encounte

  • Father and son dead, one arrested in Bedford

    Two men died on Saturday morning after being injured at a residence, according to the Bedford Police Department and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

  • Kobach is back on the November ballot. Does that give Kansas Democrats an opportunity?

    Kobach faces Democrat Chris Mann, a former police officer and prosecutor.

  • Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida told the Justice Department on Saturday to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from his Florida estate and said it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case. The two-page order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon signals that she’s inclined to grant a request from Trump’s lawyers, who this week asked for the appointment of an independent special master to review the records take

  • ‘The Invitation’ Tops Box Office With $7 Million in Catastrophically Slow Weekend

    If three new movies debut in theaters, but nobody goes to see them… That is how Sony’s creepy thriller “The Invitation” managed to top box office charts with a paltry $7 million from 3,114 North American cinemas. Its win comes with some pretty weak bragging rights; it’s the lowest first-place finish since May 2021, when […]

  • Yukon woman paid $7K for private ketamine treatment, only to learn that the Yukon gov't covers it

    The only thing Evelyn Larson was able to do at the height of her depression was to take her dog Grizzly on his daily walk in Haines Junction, Yukon. Larson suffers from treatment resistant depression. Her symptoms are so severe that it causes physical pain for her to go about her daily life. "Seven months, I was in crisis," Larsen told CBC News. "Waking up at 4:30 in the morning with 10,000 TVs in your head saying you're better off dead." Larson and her team of doctors cycled through 11 differen

  • Donald Trump Jr. lashed out at the Mar-a-Lago affidavit by posting an image of a black box over his father's crotch: 'Redact this!!!'

    The Justice Department released a redacted version of the affidavit to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday

  • Judge delays Gov. Kemp's testimony in Georgia election probe

    A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election. Lawyers for Kemp had argued that immunities related to his position as governor protect him from having to testify.

  • Canada sees west coast LNG revival as world scrambles for gas

    Canada is taking a second crack at developing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export industry on its west coast a decade after soaring costs and indigenous opposition derailed a previous wave of proposed LNG terminals. This time, companies are focusing on smaller west coast projects they bet will be cheaper and faster to build. "Smaller project are easier to manage, especially in Canada," Enbridge chief executive Al Monaco told Reuters in an interview.

  • The pair who stole Ashley Biden's diary tried to sell it to the Trump campaign but a representative refused and told them to turn it over to the FBI, prosecutors say

    Prosecutors said the pair — who pleaded guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's diary — unsuccessfully tried to sell it to the Trump campaign in September 2020.

  • I'm 49 and in full-blown menopause. I went on hormone therapy to revive my sex life.

    The author shares how she started menopause at age 46, with symptoms including low libido, fatigue, and brain fog; and what she did to feel better.

  • Alert: Taylor Swift Wore a Naked Dress to the VMAs

    Is this a hint at her next era?

  • T-shirt designed by Mi'kmaw artist to be worn across Canada

    A Métis business owner in Fredericton, and a Mi'kmaw artist from Oromocto First Nation have joined forces to create a t-shirt that will be worn across the country when Canada marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Beth Crowell, who runs Mayday Print and Swag Shop, was contacted by General Motors earlier this year when the multinational car manufacturer was looking for an Indigenous business to create orange shirts for its staff to wear on Sept. 30. "It was important for them to hav

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be