DOJ names New York City, Portland, Seattle 'anarchist jurisdictions' that could lose federal funding

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department on Monday singled out Portland, New York City and Seattle as "anarchist jurisdictions" – cities that the Trump administration said have allowed violence to persist during months of civil demonstrations over racial injustice and police brutality and could then lose federal funding.

The designation of the three cities – all led by Democrats – was in response to President Donald Trump's Sept. 2 executive order, which threatened to withhold federal funding from cities where the administration said state and local officials have cut police department funding, refused offers for help from the federal government and failed to rein in violence.

The Office of Management and Budget will send guidance on restricting the cities' eligibility for federal dollars.

"We cannot allow federal tax dollars to be wasted when the safety of the citizenry hangs in the balance. It is my hope that the cities identified by the Department of Justice today will reverse course and become serious about performing the basic function of government and start protecting their own citizens," Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.

The mayors of Portland, Seattle and New York City have previously criticized the move as a political stunt meant to bully and punish Democratic cities beset by crisis brought by the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has been campaigning on a law-and-order message, casting urban cities as places beset by violence, as he seeks a second term.

This is the latest in an escalation of tension between the Trump administration and cities led by Democratic mayors, as civil unrest following the death of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of police has stretched into several months.

"This is just one of President Trump's games. It's thoroughly political. It's part of his campaign strategy," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference Monday, calling the move "insulting" to New Yorkers.

De Blasio said he saw "anything but anarchy" in the city Monday morning as he greeted pre-school children in Queens on their first dback in the classroom. The city's corporation counsel also said officials will sue the Trump administration if it withholds federal funding.

In a joint statement following Trump's executive order, the mayors of Portland, Seattle, New York City and Washington, D.C. said their cities and citizens are not the president's "political pawns," and withholding federal funding would be illegal. Trump's executive order also singled out Washington, D.C., although the Justice Department did not designate the district as an "anarchist jurisdiction." The department, however, said it is still identifying cities that meet the criteria set by the White House.

"We are confronting unprecedented challenges – fighting back a pandemic and economic devastation without another stimulus. Now, instead of leadership from the White House, we are faced with new attacks that are unlawful and will undoubtedly be defeated in court," the mayors said. "President Trump needs to wake up to the reality facing our cities – and our entire country – and realize he is not above the law."

