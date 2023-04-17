Department of Justice announces arrest of 2 Chinese officials accused of running NYC police station

WASHINGTON – The Department of Justice Monday announced a trio of cases charging Chinese security officials with operating as agents of the Chinese government and in transnational schemes related to censoring Chinese dissidents and democracy activists.

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said the three cases show the People's Republic of China engaged in a campaign to protect its authoritarian worldview and extend the reach of its system into the United States.

The first complaint charged two individuals for acting as agents of the Chinese government in connection with operating an illegal overseas police station of the Chinese government.

Two additional criminal complaints charged 40 officers of the Chinese government's Ministry of Public Security (MPS). The complaints state the MPS officers established a task force to commit crimes targeting Chinese democracy activists and censoring speech of Chinese dissidents.

Illegal overseas police station

DOJ announced the arrests of two New York City residents who were Chinese intelligence officials for opening and operating an illegal overseas police station in lower Manhattan for a provincial branch of China's MPS.

The police station encompassed the entire floor of an office building and provided illegal government services like helping Chinese citizens renew their Chinese driver's licenses, according to Peace.

In one instance, an official with China's national police directed one of the defendants who worked at the police station to help locate a pro-democracy activist of China living in California, Peace said.

"In other words, the Chinese National Police appear to have been using the station to track a U.S. resident on U.S. soil," Peace said.

The complaint alleges the two defendants destroyed evidence of their communications with Chinese police when they learned of an FBI investigation and obstructed justice.

The defendants face a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted of conspiring to act as Chinese agents and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted of obstructing justice.

'Internet troll farm'

The second case charged 34 MPS officers for their involvement in a task force that targets Chinese democracy activists and dissidents located outside of China.

Peace said the task force operates as an "internet troll farm" and its members created thousands of fake online personas used to harass, disparage and threaten dissidents and activists worldwide.

In one example, Peace cited how MPS officers would harass Chinese dissidents by interfering with virtual meetings – drowning out meetings with loud music, screams and threats.

"We cannot and will not tolerate the Chinese government's persecution of pro-democracy activists who have sought refuge in this country," Peace said.

Censoring speech

In a separate criminal complaint, DOJ's Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division David Newman announced charges against an additional 10 individuals, including six MPS officials, for their role in helping the Chinese government censor speech.

Newman said MPS officers targeted participants in virtual meetings that took place on a U.S.-based tech company's platform in an effort to censor politically sensitive topics unacceptable to the Chinese government, such as the Tiananmen Square Massacre.

"All these cases share a lot in common, including Chinese officials working for and at the direction of the Chinese government and targeting people here on U.S. soil," Newman said.

