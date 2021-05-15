‘We’re Doing Sewa,’ Delhi’s Crematorium Workers Tell Me

The Canadian Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run homer for his first major league hit and tacked on two doubles, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 7-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night. After going hitless in his big league debut Thursday, Kelenic brought the crowd to its feet with a drive to right-center against Aaron Civale in the third inning. The ball was clocked at 109.3 mph off the bat and Kelenic’s sprint around the bases seemed just as fast. Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger also connected for Seattle. Chris Flexen (4-1) allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings, and Rafael Montero recorded the final out for his fifth save. Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer in the ninth for Cleveland. Civale (5-1) allowed a season-high five earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. NATIONALS 17, DIAMONDBACKS 2 PHOENIX (AP) — Trea Turner hit his 14th career leadoff homer and Yan Gomes had five hits, powering Washington to the runaway win. Turner’s ninth homer of the season on Riley Smith’s second pitch was a no-doubter into the stands in left-center, and Washington was just getting started. Josh Bell and Gomes added two-run doubles, helping stake Max Scherzer to a 6-0 lead before he ever took the mound. Scherzer (3-2) struck out seven in five scoreless innings, surrendering just two hits and walking one. The 17 runs were a season high for the Nationals, who also had a season-high 22 hits. Smith (1-2) lasted just three innings for Arizona, yielding eight earned runs and eight hits. The Diamondbacks have lost nine of their last 11 games. YANKEES 5, ORIOLES 4 BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge went deep twice and Gio Urshela delivered a key pinch-hit shot, leading the banged-up Yankees to the win. Judge is now 10 for 19 with five homers against the Orioles this season. He has 13 career multihomer games, five of them against Baltimore. Urshela is still hampered by a left knee injury but was available off the bench in the seventh. After Miguel Andújar singled and Kyle Higashioka walked, Urshela hit the second pinch-hit homer of his career off Travis Lakins (1-4) to erase a 4-2 deficit. The Yankees were missing several key players, including shortstop Gleyber Torres (COVID-19), center fielder Aaron Hicks (left wrist) and slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who was a late scratch with left quad tightness. Yankees starter Corey Kluber (3-2) allowed four runs over six innings. Jonathan Loáisiga picked up his second save. RAYS 3, METS 2 ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brett Phillips hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Rays stopped the Mets’ seven-game winning streak. After starters Tyler Glasnow and David Peterson both pitched well into the late innings, Tampa Bay came back against New York's bullpen. Tied at 2, Tampa Bay loaded the bases with one out in the ninth against Miguel Castro (0-1) on a walk to Brandon Lowe, a single by Willy Adams and a walk to Mike Zunino. Aaron Loup struck out Joey Wendle before Phillips singled. Pete Fairbanks (1-0) worked the ninth for the win. ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 2, GAME 1 WHITE SOX 3, ROYALS 1, GAME 2 CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Andrew Vaughn, starting the nightcap at first base after AL MVP Jose Abreu was injured in a frightening collision in the first game, homered to lead the White Sox to a doubleheader split. The Royals ended an 11-game slide in the opener, stopping Chicago’s six-game win streak. The collision occurred in the second inning when Hunter Dozier, after popping up, jogged out of the batter’s box with his head down and slammed hard into Abreu as he was tracking the ball, knocking both players to the ground. Abreu suffered a facial bruise and cut, along with a bruised left knee. Tests for a concussion were negative and he was listed as day to day. Dozier was put on the seven-day concussion injured list. Codi Heuer (3-1) got the win in the second game, and Liam Hendriks earned his eighth save. Vaughn made his first career start at first base in the majors and homered for the second time in three games. His two-run drive in the second chased Jakob Junis (1-3). Salvador Perez and Michael A. Taylor homered for Kansas City in the first game. Brad Keller (3-4) worked five innings for the win. Chicago's Lucas Giolito (2-4) permitted five runs in six innings. ROCKIES 9, REDS 6 DENVER (AP) — Garrett Hampson led off the first inning with a triple, one of 15 hits for Colorado, and the Rockies spoiled Wade Miley’s encore to his first career no-hitter. Miley (4-3) was roughed up one start after holding Cleveland hitless on May 7. His bid for consecutive no-hitters ended on his second pitch when Hampson tripled. He later scored on Miley’s throwing error on a pickoff attempt. Hampson also singled and homered. German Márquez (2-4) struck out eight in six-plus innings. Jonathan India and Eugenio Suárez each hit a two-run homer for Cincinnati. Daniel Bard pitched the ninth for his fourth save. PHILLIES 5, BLUE JAYS 1 DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run double during Philadelphia's five-run seventh inning. J.T. Realmuto returned to the Phillies’ lineup one day after being placed on the COVID-19-related injured list and drew a bases-loaded walk that made it 1-all in the seventh. Connor Brogdon (4-1) got one out for the win. Tim Mayza replaced Toronto reliever Trent Thornton (1-1) with two on and one out in the seventh and walked Bryce Harper and Realmuto. Hoskins followed with a double off Mayza to make it 4-1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put the Blue Jays up 1-0 with an opposite-field homer in the sixth. ASTROS 10, RANGERS 4 HOUSTON (AP) — Martín Maldonado homered and drove in three runs to back seven solid innings from Zack Greinke, and Houston earned its fourth straight victory. Kyle Tucker and Myles Straw each had two hits and two RBIs for the Astros. Greinke (3-1) gave up three runs and seven hits. Texas left-hander Wes Benjamin (0-2) allowed three runs, three hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings. He was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to make the start. The Rangers lost their fourth in a row. Jose Trevino had two hits and two RBIs, and Adolis García hit a solo drive in the eighth for his 10th homer. BRAVES 6, BREWERS 3 MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies hit Atlanta’s first back-to-back homers of the season to help the Braves snap a three-game skid. After the Braves squandered leads each of the last three days against Toronto, they built a five-run advantage and hung on this time. Josh Tomlin allowed back-to-back homers to Luis Urías and Manny Piña in the ninth inning. Atlanta's Drew Smyly (2-2) pitched six innings of one-run ball. Austin Riley hit a two-run single in the third after Milwaukee's Adrian Houser (3-4) walked the bases loaded. The scuffling Brewers have lost nine of 12. RED SOX 4, ANGELS 3 BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec each hit a two-run homer, lifting Boston to the win. The Red Sox opened the weekend series with their second straight victory after dropping three in a row. Matt Andriese (2-2) got the win despite allowing José Iglesias’ two-run double in the seventh, and Matt Barnes struck out the side in the ninth for his ninth save. Shonhei Ohtani hit his 11th homer for the Angels, who lost their third straight. Los Angeles grabbed a 3-2 lead on Iglesias’ double, but Dalbec responded with a go-ahead drive off Tony Watson (1-1) in the bottom half of the seventh. ATHLETICS 6, TWINS 1 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ramón Laureano hit the first of Oakland’s four homers, and Frankie Montas pitched six effective innings. Sean Murphy and Stephen Piscotty each hit a two-run shot, and Mark Canha contributed a pinch-hit homer. Montas (5-2) allowed one run and four hits in his third straight win. Matt Shoemaker (2-4) allowed three of the home runs for the Twins. He surrendered five runs in six innings. Josh Donaldson homered for Minnesota, which has lost five games in a row. PIRATES 3, GIANTS 2, 11 INNINGS PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh's Adam Frazier tripled home the tying run in the 11th inning with his fourth hit of the game and scored the winner on Gregory Polanco’s sacrifice fly. Austin Slater’s single put San Francisco ahead in the top of the 11th, but Frazier led off the bottom half with his hit high off the 21-foot Clemente Wall in right field. That scored Michael Perez, who began the inning as the automatic runner on second base. One out later, Giants manager Gabe Kapler had Caleb Baragar (2-1) intentionally walk Bryan Reynolds and rookie Will Craig to load the bases. Polanco foiled the strategy by hitting a deep fly to center field. The comeback gave Luis Oviedo (1-1) his first major league win. CUBS 4, TIGERS 2 DETROIT (AP) — Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer, and the Cubs snapped the Tigers' four-game winning streak. Jake Arrieta (4-3) faced the minimum number of hitters until the bottom of the sixth, when Detroit’s Jake Rogers and Robbie Grossman hit consecutive home runs with two out. That was all the scoring for the Tigers, who entered the night with the second-worst record in baseball, percentage points ahead of Minnesota. Tarik Skubal (0-6) allowed four runs and eight hits in six innings. Joc Pederson had three hits for the Cubs, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Craig Kimbrel struck out of the side in the ninth for his seventh save in eight chances.

The Associated Press