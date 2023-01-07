Doing A Deep Clean? These 23 Viral Products Will Sort Out Your Grotty Home

Is there a better way to mark the start of a new year than doing a deep clean?
After chatting with a few friends, we’re all in agreement that the urge to deep clean, purge, and declutter your home in the New Year is most definitely a thing. There’s just something about taking down the Christmas tree and going to town on your carpets that feels right deep in my soul.

And with the #christmascleanup tag on TikTok boasting a whopping 53 million views, it’s clear that there are many more people out there like me who want to kick off 2023 by completely blitzing their abode.

So, here are some of the cleaning products that — according to the TikTok professionals — are essential additions to your kit.

This two-in-one sponge holder and washing-up liquid dispenser will change your life
Amazon

You can store your kitchen sponge on the tray and press down to pump washing-up liquid directly onto it! You won't have to face an ugly bottle on your draining board when you use this nifty gadget, and some customers say it's made their detergent last longer because they can dispense the *exact* amount of soap that they need.

£4.99 from Amazon

This carpet fresh foam spray can be used with or without vacuuming, and it smells amazing too
Jess Brunt / BuzzFeed

My colleague Jess was a bit skeptical about its odour-busting ability when she first bought it, but having used it a couple of times she's been forced to swallow her words. It took out some mild stains and dirt, and it didn't leave her carpet soggy for ages either!

£7.25 from Amazon

Don't be fooled by how soft these ultra-absorbent Swedish dishcloths feel
Amazon

They're reusable and machine-washable, and their fast-drying design means they won't harbour as many odours as regular cloths do! Plus, they're tough enough to tackle hard-to-budge stains — like that Mark of Shame on your fave pot.

£6.99 from Amazon

It's just not an official deep-cleaning TikTok until someone whips out this HG grout cleaner
Amazon

Reviewers say it's left the space in between their tiles looking as good as new! You'll simply have to dilute one part of this extra-powerful formula into four parts water, apply it to the affected area, and then wait for about five to ten minutes for video-worthy results.

£7.22 from Amazon

Oh, and this grouting brush is a deep-cleaning staple for good reason too
Amazon

Its stiff bristles are narrow enough to get into every nook and cranny, so it's no wonder so many people swear by it. Its multi-angled brush means that you can tackle the grime in hard-to-reach corner spots!

£13.25 from Amazon

I'd been bothered by an annoying sticky tape mark on my window for months before TikTok taught me about HG's specially-designed adhesive remover
Amazon

Leave some of this undiluted formula on top of any annoying adhesive residue and it'll soften the glue, allowing you to wipe it away in as little as a minute (ugh, the dream).

£3.80 from Amazon

You get 5 applicators and 30 discs in this pack of Duck toilet gels
Amazon

You won't have to touch your toilet at any point while applying these gels thanks to their handy stamp! When water runs over these discs, they release a fresh scent along with some cleaning ingredients that prevent small stains from forming.

£11.12 from Amazon

This stuff will keep your shower and taps gleaming for months between scrubs
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

It works on ceramic, glass, and metal! Apply the solution to the desired area twice and wait for it to dry before buffing the surface with a dry cloth — it'll shine the surface and repel dirt and water for up to three months.

£10.87 from Amazon

This twister mop has a spinning drain mechanism in the bucket, so you'll be able to dry your floors faster
Amazon

The machine-washable microfibre head of the mop is made from highly-absorbent strips, and the drain inside the mop bucket spins when you push down on the foot pedal that powers it. You'll have drier floors more quickly, and the mop head won't stay soggy for ages after use either!

£39.99 from Amazon

Of course I have to mention this Scrub Mommy washing-up sponge that changes texture according to the temperature of the water you run it under
Amazon

It'll stay firm in cold water to tackle tough stains without scratching your dishes, and it softens up in warmer liquid for lighter washing! Its highly-absorbent material naturally encourages suds to form too, so you won't need to use as much soap as you'd otherwise need.

£4.45 from Amazon

I'd honestly watch cleaning videos for the shower-descaling sections alone
Amazon

Spray some of its enzyme-packed formula onto any affected surfaces and a thick foam will come out, which then works its limescale-destroying magic for five minutes at most!

£3.50 from Amazon

If you've had your eye on the viral BISSELL upholstery and carpet spot cleaner for a while now, consider this your sign
Amazon

Fill its tank with water and add the shampoo that's included in the pack before running its nozzle over any stained upholstery. Not only will it deep-clean those Dreaded Patches, but it also means you'll get to dump out all that dirty water afterwards (i.e. the most grossly gratifying part of the whole process)

£116.50 from Amazon

If you want to really and truly get at those hard-to-clean surfaces, this electric SonicScrubber brush is ideal
Amazon

It's got four different heads, and they're all different sizes and shapes so you can effectively clean a wide range of surfaces. The dishwasher-safe heads oscillate 10,000 times a minute when you switch this scrubber on, so you'll be able to lift off even the hardest-to-reach dirt.

£18.99 from Amazon

This rubber brush works as a squeegee, a brush, a pet hair remover, and loads more
Amazon

The naturally water-resistant bristles won't absorb dirt, dust, or smells like sweeping brush strands or mop head fibres can – just rinse the head after use and it'll be as good as new again.

£7 from Amazon

You can tell me you don't enjoy watching people remove a Tubshroom from their drains after it's collected all their stray hairs, but I won't believe you
Amazon

If you have long hair or even just share your shower with other people, this Tubshroom can be really helpful. It traps all the hair and debris going down your drains, so you can easily pull all that stuff out in one go! (Don't worry, it's easy to clean – just wipe this thing down when it's full!).

£12.97 from Amazon

This pack of two cistern blocks will clean and protect your loo from the inside out!
Amazon

I love these because they're so low-effort – drop 'em into your toilet's cistern on the opposite side to the inlet and you're done! They'll foam every time you flush, releasing bleach and anti-limescale agents as they do so (nifty, right?) and can keep going for up to eight weeks!

£2 from Amazon

This steam mop from Russell Hobbs will transform everything from dirty carpets to mucky tiles
Amazon

Just add some water into this mop's compartment, wait for 25 seconds for it to heat up (your kettle could never), and you'll have enough steam to last you about 25 minutes! It comes with a set of two machine-washable microfibre heads which will help to polish smooth surfaces (such as ceramic tiles) while you're deep-cleaning them.

£44 from Amazon

This Shark vacuum cleaner has got a comb in its head that means hair won't wrap around its bristles
Amazon

Its powerful motor will pick up even the tiniest specks of dirt or finest strands of hair, and it has a removable mini vacuum that's perfect for use on the stairs or under your furniture. Pet owners in particular can't get enough of this impressive vacuum, which has earned a 4.7-star average rating from 10,774 reviews!

£199 from Amazon

Home cooks will seriously appreciate this extra-powerful hob cleaner
Amazon

Apply it to your hob in circular motions, and then wipe it away with a wet cloth before polishing the surface. Not only will this product get rid of persistent stains and burnt-on crusts, it'll create a protective shield against future damage too!

£7.91 from Amazon

This pumice cleaning block can tackle everything from grimy oven racks to the limescale buildup in toilets
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Reviewers have been amazed by how quickly this block works its magic! Just wet the stone, rub it over your grossest surfaces, and then rinse or wipe the dirt away.

£8.99 from Amazon

Okay, but how ideal is this magnetic cleaner for getting all your glasses nice and shiny?
Elizabeth Cotton / BuzzFeed

It's perfect for hard-to-reach spots, such as the fiddly part of my wine glasses and the crevices of my lamps. Just place one half on the outside of the object you want to clean and then place the other half inside – they'll attract each other, so you can manage a double-sided clean!

£13.45 from Amazon

This multi-purpose cream cleaner saves you buying multiple products, and gets to work on a variety of surfaces
Amazon

I know, I know, this stuff is probably all over your feed already, but it's so good that I want to recommend it one more time! It's gotten rid of everything from mild rust to hard water stains, and it's perfect for use in your oven too.

£2.59 from Amazon

This anti-bacterial disinfectant mist can be used on hard or soft surfaces, and gives your home a little freshly-scented spruce up
Jess Brunt / BuzzFeed

My coworker gets a bit spritz-happy with this stuff, but only because she knows what a difference it makes to making her house feel *truly* clean. It leaves her surfaces (including soft furnishings) touch-dry within 45 seconds, it smells great, and it banishes most germs too – no wonder she's basically addicted.

£2.50 from Amazon

