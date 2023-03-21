Doherty wants Tottenham to stand by 'one of the best of all time' Conte

Matt Doherty believes Tottenham must stick with Antonio Conte despite his inflammatory outburst in the wake of Spurs' 3-3 draw at Southampton.

Conte lashed out at his players, as well as Tottenham's ownership, after his team surrendered a two-goal lead in the closing stages of Saturday's trip to St Mary's Stadium.

Spurs are now expected to part ways with the former Inter, Chelsea and Juventus coach during the international break.

However, Doherty – who left Spurs to join Atletico Madrid in January – has urged the club to stand by Conte, who he labelled as "one of the best managers of all time".

In a press conference, the Republic of Ireland defender said: "I hope he stays for a long time at Tottenham.

"He's an unbelievable coach, an unbelievable manager. He won't say anything in the press that he won't say to his players, he's completely honest with his players, has the passion for the whole club.

"I hope Tottenham stick by him and hold onto him for as long as possible, he's one of the best managers of all time."

Doherty's seemingly comments contrast with those of his former team-mate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who asked his coach to "elaborate" on the comments the Italian made after the Southampton game.

Hojbjerg said: "I understand that if you want to be successful as a team, you need 11 men who are committed to a project and a culture. But I think he has to elaborate on how he feels before you as a player can start measuring and weighing.

"The coach has not been satisfied, and that is what I will take with me.

"You do what you can to please him. What I do know about myself is that I am an honest player. I am a player who always gives 100 per cent of myself for the team."