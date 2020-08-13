Doh! Trump Adviser’s Dig Comparing Kamala Harris To Marge Simpson Stirs Twitterverse

Gee, Homie, Twitter really loves Marge Simpson.
Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser and attorney to President Donald Trump, set off the Twitterverse today with her ascerbic observation that vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris “sounds like Marge Simpson.”
More from Deadline
- Kamala Harris, In Debut As Joe Biden's Running Mate, Mixes Personal And Political: "The Case Against Donald Trump And Mike Pence Is Open And Shut"
- Late Night Hosts React To Kamala Harris' Historic Vice Presidential Bid
- Tucker Carlson Repeatedly Mispronounces Kamala Harris's Name On Fox News, Is Unrepentant When Corrected
Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson.
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 12, 2020
That led to an army of Marge fans pointing out that such a comparison is far from an insult.
Calling Kamala Harris Marge Simpson is about the coolest thing you can do for her. pic.twitter.com/MwM3UmPl6b
— jason strides (@striderno9) August 12, 2020
Anybody being compared to Marge Simpson has lived their life right
— Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) August 13, 2020
Marge Simpson gave us Lisa Simpson the next president
— Matt_shoots dw4 (@Matt_shoots2) August 13, 2020
Today is my day to shine, y'all. I've been a Marge Simpson fan since way back when. Julie Kavner is the best! And Marge is so sweet and good-natured. Y'all, I will not allow her name to be an insult. 😠 She'll krump with you when nobody else will! pic.twitter.com/eLIcp9R2Hd
— Ｊｏｓｉｅ🏳️🌈⚥🌹✊🏾 (@ladymugsi) August 13, 2020
Marge Simpson the capable woman who always has to clean up the mess made by Homer Simpson and her son Bart became the Chief Justice, her daughter the President of USA that Marge Simpson ??? #MargeSimpson #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/rYHxZNtlod
— Ahsan Zaheer (@ahsanmeister) August 13, 2020
You know everyone loves Marge, right?
— Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) August 12, 2020
Best of Deadline
- U.S. Coronavirus Update: New Cases Break Record 70,000 For The First Time; Infections Up 40% Since Early July
- Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
- Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.