Dohé, a Global Lifestyle Brand, First Appeared in the Reuters Big Screen in New York City

NEW YORK, NY/ ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Dohé, a global lifestyle brand from the United Kingdom, appeared impressively on the Reuters Big Screen of Time Square on June 9, 2020. It showed several Dohé products and attracted attention.

As a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, entertainment center, and neighborhood in the Midtown Manhattan section of New York City, Times Square is sometimes referred to as "The Crossroads of the World". People can find lots of international brands displaying on various billboards of Times Square which are great stages for brands and beneficial to accelerate their process of brand globalization.

Founded in 1931, Dohé has developed into a famous global lifestyle brand with rich product lines including watches, accessories, cosmetics, etc. Its headquarters in London, which is also a sub-branch of Gresland family business, was designed by chief designer, Christopher Gresland. As an international family business with a long-term history, Dohé's sales network covers Europe, North American, Asia-pacific, and other regions.

It is reported that this is only the first step of Dohé to accelerate its process of brand globalization. Global consumers will be able to meet Dohé in Singapore, Tokyo, and Hongkong in the near future.

Media Contact:

Dohé

Name : Johnny Li

Phone：+86 13564623288

SOURCE: Dohé





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/593413/Doh-a-Global-Lifestyle-Brand-First-Appeared-in-the-Reuters-Big-Screen-in-New-York-City



