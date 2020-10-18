Dogs of woe: the pull of a pooch in Covid times

He was an ex-racing greyhound called Laddie, with an illustrious track record, white socks and a white tail. It was love at first sight. “Are you sure we can keep a greyhound in a flat?” I asked the manager of the dog shelter nervously, as my boyfriend Charlie stared at Laddie with emoji love hearts in his eyes. “Plenty of greyhounds live in apartments,” she reassured us. Charlie and I posed for a photo with Laddie – we look so happy in it, we might explode – and then went home to await our home check, in a few weeks.

As we waited, I browsed dog beds online, considered the merits and demerits of harnesses versus leads, dry food versus wet. I ringed the photo of Laddie with a love heart and texted it to my family and friends. “He looks like such a good boy,” one friend responded. “Would you like to be godparents?” I offered benevolently.

The day of the home visit came – a formality, I’d been assured. “We charmed them, didn’t we?” I asked Charlie, after the assessor left. We decided we had. And then the phone call the next day: it was a no, the shelter said. Too many stairs, apparently. (We live on the first floor.) Embarrassed, I rescinded the godparent offer and removed the dog bed I’d carefully selected from my online basket. Laddie would never be ours.

Like many other young, childfree, city-dwelling couples during the coronavirus lockdown, our thoughts had turned to dog ownership. How could they not? A dog seemed like a shining pathway out of the gloom.

We weren’t alone. “What we’ve seen right from the start of the pandemic,” says Dr Samantha Gaines of the RSPCA, “is a huge increase in demand and interest in dogs.” Between 1 March and 19 April, the RSPCA’s “Find a pet” search tool had 1,070,925 unique views, compared to 834,456 in the same period for 2019. Insurance provider PetPlan saw searches for dog insurance increase 15% between March and June. Searches for French bulldog puppies – an Instagram-friendly breed – on the Kennel Club’s website increased by 225% in April and May 2020, compared to the same time in 2019.

But many were unprepared for the just how involved the process of buying a dog can be: “I was a little bit surprised by how hard it was,” says first-time dog owner Jess Austin, a 31-year-old filmmaker from Brighton, of the experience of puppy-rearing. Austin bought her puppy, a cavapoo called Otis, in May. Jess was meant to be getting married in June, to boyfriend George, but had to cancel the wedding due to coronavirus. “I wanted something positive to come out of lockdown… you spend so much time thinking about your wedding, and it being cancelled was quite a shock,” she explains. Otis filled the wedding-shaped gap in 2020 adorably, if with a few more little accidents.

On social media during the coronavirus lockdown, a drooling parade of paws and tongues was posted by first-time owners, as proud and solicitous as the parents of a newborn, and only fractionally less exhausted. But animal-welfare charities are alarmed by this trend. “What’s concerning for us,” Gaines explains, “is whether these people have thought carefully about what bringing a puppy into their lives means in reality. When their lifestyle goes back to normal, is that compatible with the responsibility of dog ownership?”

