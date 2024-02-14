Dogs in Shelter for Weeks Enjoy Valentine's Day Photo Shoot in Hopes of Finally Finding Homes
St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, New Jersey, hosted a Valentine's Day photo shoot with Kelsey Dubinsky to help long-stay shelter dogs find homes
Dozens of dogs at St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, New Jersey, are searching for love on Valentine's Day.
For the love-filled holiday, the rescue decided to highlight the canine residents who have been with St. Hubert's the longest. The special group of shelter dogs, who have been under St. Hubert's care for weeks or months, were treated to their own Valentine's Day photoshoot with photographer Kelsey Dubinsky.
According to St. Hubert's. Dubinsky was excited to participate in the project and brought plenty of colorful props to help the pups pop on camera. The photographer and rescue hope this adorable effort helps these overlooked dogs finally find the loving homes they deserve.
The shelter said the photo shoot was a fun day for the pooches, who were showered with treats and affection throughout the project.
"These photos perfectly capture each dog's unique personality," Lisa LaFontaine, the president and chief executive officer of the Humane Rescue Alliance, which merged with St. Hubert's in 2019, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "We hope the photos will also capture the hearts of potential adopters this Valentine's Day."
Read on to meet the dogs who have been waiting for a forever family the longest at St. Hubert's and see if one of these furry lovebirds is right for you.
Stetson
This dog has been with St. Hubert's for over a year, making him the dog who has been at the rescue the longest out of all the other pups involved in the photo shoot. Stetson is playful and energetic and especially enjoys splashing in puddles.
Chaka
Chaka has been with the rescue for seven months and is still patiently waiting for a home. The pooch adores adventure and learning new tricks. Chaka is your pup if you are looking for a canine marathon partner.
Original Good Boy
Original Good Boy or OGB is a senior dog with the heart of a puppy. The canine likes to pass the time by sunbathing, playing, and going on long car rides.
Kangaroo Jack
This goofball dog makes new people smile with his floppy ears and puppy dog eyes.
Wick
According to St. Hubert's, Wick is a "big baby" who loves to snuggle and play with toys.
Fen
Fen is curious and cuddly. He is ready to be your best friend, especially if you have a tennis ball.
Duwop
Duwop is still a pup and has the energy to match. He is ready to learn new tricks and games.
Paula
St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center calls Paula a "couch potato" who loves to play catch with herself. Paula can be a bit nervous when she meets new people, but she quickly becomes the life of the party.
Shania Twain
Like her namesake, this dog is affectionate, kind, and talented.
Sammi
If you have a dog looking for a new playmate, Sammi could be it. The pup has oodles of energy and loves to make people laugh.
Bellatrix
Bellatrix enjoys all the canine classics: playing fetch, running, and chasing tennis balls.
Lucky Dharma
This active and sweet dog is ready to learn new skills and then wind down with a good snuggle.
To learn more about these dogs and how to adopt them, visit St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center's website.
