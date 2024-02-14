Dogs in Shelter for Weeks Enjoy Valentine's Day Photo Shoot in Hopes of Finally Finding Homes

St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, New Jersey, hosted a Valentine's Day photo shoot with Kelsey Dubinsky to help long-stay shelter dogs find homes

Courtesy of Dubinsky Photos Long-stay dogs at St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey

Dozens of dogs at St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, New Jersey, are searching for love on Valentine's Day.

For the love-filled holiday, the rescue decided to highlight the canine residents who have been with St. Hubert's the longest. The special group of shelter dogs, who have been under St. Hubert's care for weeks or months, were treated to their own Valentine's Day photoshoot with photographer Kelsey Dubinsky.

According to St. Hubert's. Dubinsky was excited to participate in the project and brought plenty of colorful props to help the pups pop on camera. The photographer and rescue hope this adorable effort helps these overlooked dogs finally find the loving homes they deserve.

Related: 10-Year-Old Transforms 'Sick and Skinny' Rescue Dog into a Loving '80-Lb. Potato on Legs' (Exclusive)

The shelter said the photo shoot was a fun day for the pooches, who were showered with treats and affection throughout the project.

"These photos perfectly capture each dog's unique personality," Lisa LaFontaine, the president and chief executive officer of the Humane Rescue Alliance, which merged with St. Hubert's in 2019, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "We hope the photos will also capture the hearts of potential adopters this Valentine's Day."

Read on to meet the dogs who have been waiting for a forever family the longest at St. Hubert's and see if one of these furry lovebirds is right for you.

Stetson

Courtesy of Dubinsky Photos Stetson a long-stay shelter dog a St Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey

This dog has been with St. Hubert's for over a year, making him the dog who has been at the rescue the longest out of all the other pups involved in the photo shoot. Stetson is playful and energetic and especially enjoys splashing in puddles.

Chaka

Courtesy of Dubinsky Photos Chaka a long-stay shelter dog a St Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey

Chaka has been with the rescue for seven months and is still patiently waiting for a home. The pooch adores adventure and learning new tricks. Chaka is your pup if you are looking for a canine marathon partner.

Story continues

Original Good Boy

Courtesy of Dubinsky Photos Original Good Boy a long-stay shelter dog a St Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey

Original Good Boy or OGB is a senior dog with the heart of a puppy. The canine likes to pass the time by sunbathing, playing, and going on long car rides.

Kangaroo Jack

Courtesy of Dubinsky Photos Kangaroo Jack a long-stay shelter dog a St Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey

This goofball dog makes new people smile with his floppy ears and puppy dog eyes.

Wick

Courtesy of Dubinsky Photos Wick a long-stay shelter dog a St Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey

According to St. Hubert's, Wick is a "big baby" who loves to snuggle and play with toys.

Fen

Courtesy of Dubinsky Photos Fen a long-stay shelter dog a St Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey

Fen is curious and cuddly. He is ready to be your best friend, especially if you have a tennis ball.

Duwop

Courtesy of Dubinsky Photos Duwop a long-stay shelter dog a St Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey

Duwop is still a pup and has the energy to match. He is ready to learn new tricks and games.

Paula

Courtesy of Dubinsky Photos Paula a long-stay shelter dog a St Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey

St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center calls Paula a "couch potato" who loves to play catch with herself. Paula can be a bit nervous when she meets new people, but she quickly becomes the life of the party.

Shania Twain

Courtesy of Dubinsky Photos Shania Twain a long-stay shelter dog a St Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey

Like her namesake, this dog is affectionate, kind, and talented.

Sammi

Courtesy of Dubinsky Photos Sammi a long-stay shelter dog a St Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey

If you have a dog looking for a new playmate, Sammi could be it. The pup has oodles of energy and loves to make people laugh.

Bellatrix

Courtesy of Dubinsky Photos Bellatrix a long-stay shelter dog a St Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey

Bellatrix enjoys all the canine classics: playing fetch, running, and chasing tennis balls.

Lucky Dharma

Courtesy of Dubinsky Photos Lucky Dharma a long-stay shelter dog a St Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey

This active and sweet dog is ready to learn new skills and then wind down with a good snuggle.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

To learn more about these dogs and how to adopt them, visit St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center's website.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.