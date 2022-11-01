Dogs maul 16-year-old old at her home, seriously injuring her, California officials say

A teen was seriously injured after six “large dogs” mauled her at her California home, officials said.

The attack happened at the Thousand Oaks home the 16-year-old shared with the dogs in the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 30, the Ventura County Fire Department said on Twitter.

After seeing the attack, a neighbor called 911, Capt. Cameron Henderson with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told KTLA 5 News.

When officials from the fire department and sheriff’s office arrived at the home, they scared off the animals by waving “tools and blasting sirens,” the fire department said.

The girl had “several significant lacerations and dog bites to her head, torso and arms,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ron Chips said, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The teen was taken to the hospital in “serious condition,” the fire department said. The teen’s mother was also bit but not seriously injured, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Animal control took the dogs from the home, the fire department said. The family pets were impounded, Chips said, according to the Ventura County Star.

Thousand Oaks is about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Grandma dies after dog attack where injured 12-year-old ran for help, CO officials say

Panicked boy and trail of blood lead officers to 89-year-old mauled by dogs, CO cops say

Dog ran from home and attacked a leashed dog, then was stabbed to death, CA cops say