A Dog's Journey 's Kathryn Prescott in ICU with Multiple Injuries After Being Hit by Cement Truck

Kathryn Prescott

JC Olivera/Getty

English actress Kathryn Prescott has been hospitalized with multiple injuries after being hit by a cement truck, according to her twin sister Megan Prescott.

The incident happened on Tuesday while the 30-year-old actress was crossing the street in New York, Megan, also 30, shared in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"I received the most terrifying phone call I've ever received in my life on Tuesday evening. My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York on the 7th September," she wrote.

"After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn's injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand," Megan continued. "She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis. The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now."

Kathryn — who starred in the 2019 film A Dog's Journey and appeared alongside her twin in the British television series Skins — is currently "alone in New York with no family members," according to Megan, who is based in the United Kingdom.

Kathryn Prescott

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

RELATED: Man Arrested in N.Y.C. Hit-and-Run Death of Gone Girl Actress Lisa Banes

"I need to be there to help her with literally everything as she will be able to do incredibly little by herself. She will be in rehab for a very long time and will need 24/hr care even after she leaves the hospital," she wrote of her sister.

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Megan said that she has been unable to fly to the United States to be with Kathryn.

"I applied to the US Embassy for exemption from the current restrictions banning any non-US citizens into the US and was denied earlier today and I am devastated," she explained. "I am double vaccinated, I had a PCR test yesterday and can fly at the drop of a hat. I have documents from the hospital confirming the extent of Kathryn's injuries and am willing to do anything to get to her as soon as humanly possible."

Story continues

Megan added that she was sharing her story to see if there's a way to "appeal the US Embassy's decision to reject my application for exemption from the travel ban."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Currently, only U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents can travel from the United Kingdom to the United States, according to the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in the United Kingdom website. However, some exemption from the restrictions include travel for spouses and certain family members of U.S. citizens lawful permanent residents, as well as foreign diplomats carrying specific visas.

While Megan understands it's possible that she can enter the United States through another country not affected by the restrictions, she said on her Instagram Stories that she's "not interested in spending two weeks in another country to see my sister."

"She is f------ ICU," Megan added. "I need to go NOW."