Can dogs eat strawberries? And if so, how do you feed them safely?

Olivia Munson, USA TODAY
·3 min read

When the traditional dog biscuits and bones are not making the cut or exciting your pup, it could be time to try out another snack.

Ever wonder if your furry friend can have the same snack as you? More specifically, can your dog have certain fruits?

Some fruits are off-limits for dogs like grapes which can be toxic and cause health issues, including kidney failure. However, other fruits are just fine for your dog to munch on. Certain fruits can be healthy, sweet treats for your pup. But can your dog share them with you?

Just curious?: We're here to help with life's everyday questions

What colors can dogs see? Explaining your pet's worldview.

Can dogs eat strawberries?

The short answer, yes. Dogs can eat strawberries, says the American Kennel Club.

Strawberries are not toxic or poisonous to dogs. They do, however, contain sugar which can upset your pup’s stomach if they eat too many.

Make sure to not give your pet canned strawberries or strawberries in syrup as these are not good for your dog.

Can dogs eat watermelon?: Ways to feed your pup fruit safely.

Can dogs eat apples? Which fruits are fair game for pups.

Health benefits of strawberries

According to the American Kennel Club, strawberries are full of antioxidants and are high in vitamin C and fiber. The fruit also contains Omega-3, which benefits skin and coat health.

Feeding your dog strawberries can curb the aging process, strengthen the immune system and help manage weight gain, says the AKC. Strawberries can also whiten your dog’s teeth.

So your dog is pregnant?: How long are dog pregnancies, anyway?

How should to feed your dog strawberries safely

Always consult your veterinarian before giving your dog human food. They can tell you what is the appropriate amount to feed your dog, as well as inform you if your pet has any health conditions that could be negatively impacted by consumption.

The AKC says to thoroughly wash the strawberries to get off any pesticides or herbicides. If you can, give your dog organic strawberries that were not treated.

Cut the strawberries into small pieces or mash them up to avoid choking.

If your dog starts experiencing digestive issues or other problems, stop feeding them strawberries and talk to your veterinarian.

How often should you walk your dog? Best practices for keeping your pup healthy.

How often should I take my dog to the vet? And how to know if your pet needs a checkup

What fruits can dogs eat?

According to the American Kennel Club, dogs are able to enjoy the following fruits:

  • Apple

  • Banana

  • Blueberry

  • Cantaloupe

  • Cranberry

  • Cucumber

  • Mango

  • Orange

  • Peach

  • Pear

  • Pineapple

  • Pumpkin

  • Raspberry

  • Strawberry

  • Watermelon

What fruits can't dogs eat?

According to the American Kennel Club, you should refrain from feeding your dogs these fruits since they are toxic to dogs:

  • Avocado

  • Cherry

  • Grape

What human foods can dogs eat? Here's what is and isn't safe for your pet to consume.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Can dogs eat strawberries? Understanding what your dog can have

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • On this day in 2014: Lizzie Armitstead and Geraint Thomas win Commonwealth gold

    The pair triumphed on the final day of the Glasgow Games.

  • Can dogs eat watermelon? Ways to feed your pup fruit safely.

    Watermelon is hydrating, refreshing and great to share. But, can your dog eat it? Short answer is yes, but with precautions like make it seedless.

  • The Death of Her Three Daughters Became a Huge TV Tragedy—Now Mom Is Charged With Triple Homicide

    ANT1 TV GreeceATHENS—The suspicious deaths of three girls from the same family in just three years has shocked Greek society over the past few months. But what started as a tragic story of an ill-fated young family soon turned out to be one of the most horrible cases of alleged murder the country has seen in recent years.After months of speculation, Roula Pispirigkou, the 33-year-old mother of the family was charged with killing all three of her daughters, one of whom had survived childhood canc

  • Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin defends giving raise to staffer, citing work to be done

    “It’s not in my nature to sit back and do nothing, and I think it would be unjust to the taxpayer,” writes McGeachin. │ Guest Opinion

  • 26 Fall Breakfast Ideas For The Coziest Mornings Ever

    When the days get shorter in the fall, we love waking up to a cozy breakfast. Our pumpkin cinnamon rolls, apple pancakes, and breakfast casseroles will have you jumping out of bed.

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass