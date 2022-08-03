Can dogs eat strawberries? And if so, how do you feed them safely?

When the traditional dog biscuits and bones are not making the cut or exciting your pup, it could be time to try out another snack.

Ever wonder if your furry friend can have the same snack as you? More specifically, can your dog have certain fruits?

Some fruits are off-limits for dogs like grapes which can be toxic and cause health issues, including kidney failure. However, other fruits are just fine for your dog to munch on. Certain fruits can be healthy, sweet treats for your pup. But can your dog share them with you?

Can dogs eat strawberries?

The short answer, yes. Dogs can eat strawberries, says the American Kennel Club.

Strawberries are not toxic or poisonous to dogs. They do, however, contain sugar which can upset your pup’s stomach if they eat too many.

Make sure to not give your pet canned strawberries or strawberries in syrup as these are not good for your dog.

Health benefits of strawberries

According to the American Kennel Club, strawberries are full of antioxidants and are high in vitamin C and fiber. The fruit also contains Omega-3, which benefits skin and coat health.

Feeding your dog strawberries can curb the aging process, strengthen the immune system and help manage weight gain, says the AKC. Strawberries can also whiten your dog’s teeth.

How should to feed your dog strawberries safely

Always consult your veterinarian before giving your dog human food. They can tell you what is the appropriate amount to feed your dog, as well as inform you if your pet has any health conditions that could be negatively impacted by consumption.

The AKC says to thoroughly wash the strawberries to get off any pesticides or herbicides. If you can, give your dog organic strawberries that were not treated.

Cut the strawberries into small pieces or mash them up to avoid choking.

If your dog starts experiencing digestive issues or other problems, stop feeding them strawberries and talk to your veterinarian.

What fruits can dogs eat?

According to the American Kennel Club, dogs are able to enjoy the following fruits:

Apple

Banana

Blueberry

Cantaloupe

Cranberry

Cucumber

Mango

Orange

Peach

Pear

Pineapple

Pumpkin

Raspberry

Strawberry

Watermelon

What fruits can't dogs eat?

According to the American Kennel Club, you should refrain from feeding your dogs these fruits since they are toxic to dogs:

Avocado

Cherry

Grape

