Dogs, duck, chickens survive Burton fire but home destroyed. Some animals didn’t make it

Dogs, chickens and a duck were rescued from a fire that also killed several animals and destroyed a house Tuesday evening.

The blaze also shut down four lanes of Trask Parkway in Burton while firefighters battled the flames and scrambled to save domestic and farm animals.

Just past 10:30pm, Burton firefighters were dispatched after residents made 9-1-1 calls about a single-family home on fire. The callers also stated they could hear both animals and people screaming from inside the home.

The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived and some animals that were penned up in the yard were cowering from the heat, said Daniel Byrne, assistant fire chief with the Burton Fire District.

“Another minute or so, those animals would not have survived,” Byrne told the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette Wednesday.

Screaming that residents reported hearing from inside the home was actually coming from a pig in a nearby pen who was uninjured, Burton Fire District said.

Several searches of the home were made and no human remains were found.

The resident, who was not home at the time, only stays at the house periodically.

Several animals were rescued from a house fire on Trask Parkway Tuesday evening.

Three chickens, two dogs and a duck were rescued, Byrne said.

Three dogs died in the fire and possibly some puppies, Byrne said.

The scene was very complex, Byrne said, because of the animals, sparking electrical wires and the threat of the fire spreading to nearby woods.

While some firefighters went to work controlling the fire, other firefighters rushed to rescue the animals.

And due to a faulty fire hydrant, firefighters had to utilize a fire hydrant across Trask Parkway. As a result, Trask Parkway had to be shut down.

The single-family home dates to the 1930s and was being remodeled, Bryrne said. The cause of the fire was electrical.

If your home’s breaker trips, don’t reset it, Byrne said. It could be an indication of an electrical problem. “The electrical box kind of talks to you,” he said.

In addition to the Burton Fire District, Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department, Parris Island and MCAS fire departments, Beaufort County EMS, Sherriff’s Office and Animal Control Responded.