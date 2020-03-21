Some Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 72% Share Price Drop

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. We wouldn't blame Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 72% in just one year. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Dogness (International) may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 27% in the last three months. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 28% in the same period.

See our latest analysis for Dogness (International)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Dogness (International) had to report a 75% decline in EPS over the last year. This proportional reduction in earnings per share isn't far from the 72% decrease in the share price. So it seems that the market sentiment has not changed much, despite the weak results. Instead, the change in the share price seems to reduction in earnings per share, alone.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:DOGZ Past and Future Earnings, March 21st 2020

Dive deeper into Dogness (International)'s key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Dogness (International)'s earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Dogness (International) shareholders are happy with the loss of 72% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 17%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 27% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Dogness (International) better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Dogness (International) has 5 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Story continues

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.