Dogecoin Leaps to 1-Month High as ATM Operator Adds to Crypto Lineup

Dogecoin (DOGE) touched a one-month high Thursday, a day after Bitcoin of America announced plans to add support for the doggy-themed cryptocurrency to its network of more than 1,800 ATMs across 31 U.S. states.

The dogecoin price went up by 4% in the past 24 hours, touching $0.141 at one point during the day, the highest since Feb. 21. At press time DOGE was changing hands at $0.136.

Bitcoin of America, which describes itself as a virtual currency exchange registered as a money services business with the U.S. Treasury Department, said it "recognized the growing popularity of Dogecoin and decided it was time to include it."

Ethereum support was added in October.

The physical Bitcoin ATMs have several functions. Customers can take out cash using a debit card, as well as buying cryptocurrency with cash, or selling cryptocurrency for cash.

Why is dogecoin rising?

Last week, the DOGE price jumped on Mar. 14 when the billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he won’t sell his crypto holdings including dogecoin.

The token is still well off the all-time high of $0.74 reached in early 2021.