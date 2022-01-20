Doge vs. Bots Releases 3D Trailer for NFT Crypto Game

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doge vs. Bots, an upcoming play-to-earn cryptocurrency and NFT game, has announced the release of a trailer that provides a sneak preview of what the game has to offer. The game features Doge, the lovable internet meme dog that has received lots of attention from the likes of Elon Musk, and Bots, A.I. futuristic robot dogs that many suspect will have real-world military and security applications. According to the trailer, the plot of the game centers around waves of killer Bots being unleashed to take over the metaverse, and it's up to Doge to put a stop to them. Gamers will enjoy earning crypto-tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in this dynamic 3D game that makes use of Web 3.0 technology.

The Doge vs. Bots fame is the brainchild of Nick Lebesis - a serial entrepreneur who is joined by an experienced collective of artists and engineers. Together, they aim to redefine the metaverse narrative by pushing the boundaries within this post-apocalyptic world they have created.

"Humans communicate and shape culture with stories, and often, the best stories have heroes. Doge has brought people across global geographies together to experience this massive transformation that is taking shape. That's the kind of hero we need," stated Nick Lebesis, creator of Doge vs. Bots. "There is a lot of buzz around web3, the metaverse, play-to-earn and NFT gaming. Not only are we demonstrating the real application of this technology—we're doing it with the highest level of consideration for user experience, storytelling, and entertainment value. Doge vs. Bots is going to be a game-changer when it comes to how people experience and get familiar with these new advancements."

This newly revealed play-to-earn crypto game gives gamers a chance to participate in the action-packed story of man's best friend against mankind's biggest threat in a fight for the future of the metaverse. With the passing of each wave (level), the game difficulty and rewards increase. The official release date of the Doge vs. Bots game has not been announced, but interested gamers can check out the recently released trailer now and follow the project across official social media channels.

