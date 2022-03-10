DOGAMÍ Bridges Tezos-Based Pet Avatars To The Sandbox

Paris, France, 9th March, 2022,

 

The Tezos-powered mass-market play-to-earn NFT DOGAMÍ game signed a partnership with The Sandbox to bring its dog avatars into the Metaverse. It marks a significant milestone for the DOGAMÍ project. A first for The Sandbox who until today only had four legged avatars as NPCs (none playable characters), marking a new step in The Sandbox experience for all holders of pet avatars.

Non-fungible tokens are taking off on Tezos courtesy of DOGAMÍ. After launching its Dogamí Generation Alpha NFTs – limited to 8,000 tokens – recently, the project has noted a floor price of nearly 300 tez and a total volume of almost 680,000+ tez. Moreover, the collection has less than 10% of assets listed for sale on Objkt, confirming the early supporters intend to support DOGAMÍ for the long run.

This first partnership between DOGAMÍ and The Sandbox confirms momentum is growing for this pet avatar-oriented project on Tezos. DOGAMÍ acquired a 3×3 Estate S-LAND to establish a Community Hub and introduce the first-ever pet-friendly experience in The Sandbox.

Before the end of the year DOGAMÍ NFT holders will walk around with their Dogamí Voxel avatars, skate in the DOGA House skatepark, and engage in social activities with other Dogamers. Together, you will discover various hidden secrets and easter eggs of the DOGAMÍ project, vision, and history. Additionally, the skatepark will enable the purchase of voxel accessories through the DOGA House virtual skate shop.

Quantifying the excitement surrounding this partnership is tricky, but DOGAMÍ and The Sandbox will host two separate giveaways to commemorate this crucial milestone.

  • DOGAMÍ Discord members can win five Sandbox Alpha passes

  • The Sandbox community members can win five limited-edition voxel DOGAMÍ avatars

“We welcome the Dogamí pet-lovers community into The Sandbox – we are pleased to allow the Dogamers to play with their virtual dog companions. the Dogami NFTs. We hope to expand their creative universe with our no-code Game Maker creation tool, inspiring new types of adventures and experiences alongside their virtual companion” said Sebastien BORGET, COO & Co-Founder of The Sandbox. “As part of this partnership, Dogamí team is also unveiling the first application of a cross-chain interoperability bridge between Tezos and Ethereum. We’re really thrilled by the possibilities”

Discover the trailer: (link will be added once the video is uploaded on our Twitter)

About DOGAMÍ

DOGAMÍ is the first mass-market NFT play-to-earn AR mobile game, where you adopt and raise your 3D dog and earn $DOGA in the Petaverse. Co-Founded in mid 2021 by Max Stoeckl (CEO, previously BCG), Bilal El Alamy (CTO, Blockchain serial entrepreneur), Adrien Magdelaine (COO, previously Wamiz, pet industry serial entrepreneur) and Kristofer D. Penseyres (CBO, previously Sony Pictures, Branding & Partnership Expert). Supported by a European team of 30+ including Art Director Gregory Magadoux (previously Ubisoft). The company successfully raised 6 million dollars through world-famous investors such as Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, XAnge Ventures. DOGAMÍ’s first NFT drop of 8000 dog avatars sold out in just a few hours propelling them to #1 place in terms of volume traded on major Tezos NFT platform ‘Objkt’.

Discover more on Dogami.com

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real-estate demand, having partnered with major IPs and brands including The Walking Dead, Atari, Rollercoaster Tycoon, Care Bears, The Smurfs, Shaun the Sheep, and Binance. Building on existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations.
For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game.

 

Contacts

  • Kris Penseyres

  • Kris@dogami.io

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai