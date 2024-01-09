Dog 'wanders' home after more than 100 join search

Merlin the springer spaniel ran off after having a fit on a walk

A dog owner whose springer spaniel went missing in Cumbria sparking a wide-scale search has offered to buy all those involved a pint to toast his safe return.

An appeal by Merlin's owners on social media attracted more than 100 helpers, with some using drones and thermal imaging cameras to look for him.

His owners even laid a trail of the contents of the family's vacuum cleaner, along with clothing and toys, in a bid to be reunited.

Merlin, who disappeared last Monday, New Year's Day, eventually wandered up the drive of his home several hours later unharmed.

Owner Daniel Horsley said Merlin does not have a history of running away.

"He's like a magnet to me", he said.

But when the dog collapsed on the ground in the front garden, appearing to have a fit, he suddenly seemed to not recognise where he was and ran off.

Mr Horsley and his wife Pam, from the village of Seaton, near Workington, West Cumbria, appealed for help online.

Mr Horsley said he was getting messages of support from all over the world during the search

They were especially concerned after seeing another post describing a dog walking around the village "looking lost and not himself at all".

"A full search suddenly kicked in to gear," Mr Horsley added.

Along with more than 100 people taking part on the ground, onlookers as far away as Australia and the United States watched the search unfold online.

The son of one of Mr Horsley's friends sent up a drone to help find him.

Meanwhile, another drone was brought in by strangers who had contacted Mr Horsley on social media to say they were on their way to the area and would keep him updated.

West Cumbria search and rescue was also involved and used thermal imaging cameras.

Mr Horsley said a local woman called and told him to go home and get some worn clothing, as well as some of the contents of his vacuum cleaner to lay a trail back home.

"If you think about it, it's the contents of your own home," he said, adding: "It's the natural smells your dog's used to."

'Not a scratch'

Just after 01:00 GMT the next morning, Mr Horsley said Merlin wandered up the drive of his home of his own accord.

He said Merlin looked better than some of the people who had searched for him.

"Apart from being soaked to the skin, there was not a scratch on him whatsoever after his 16 hour adventure," he said.

"But some of the people [searching] on the day, with the undergrowth they were going through, were cut to bits."

Merlin was taken to the vet and given the all clear.

His owners said they wanted to "buy a pint" for everyone involved in the search.

"I can't thank them enough," Mr Horsley said.

Meanwhile, a brewery in Seaton has offered to donate a keg of beer to Mr Horsley, for those who helped with the search.

He said he hoped to organise an event soon, with the donated beer, to raise money for the charities involved in the search.

