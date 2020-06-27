'Dog the Bounty Hunter' family honors Beth Chapman with Hawaiian ceremony on the anniversary of her death

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman was honored by her family on the first anniversary of her death. (Photo: Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

The family of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman honored the reality television star on the first anniversary of her death with a beautiful Hawaiian ceremony.



On Saturday, Beth’s daughter Cecily Chapman, 27, chronicled the special events that took place the day prior to celebrate the life of her mother, who died last June at age 51 from cancer. Beth was the wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman and the pair starred on the A&E reality television show for eight seasons.

Sharing an Instagram photo of herself swimming in the ocean while wearing a flower crown, Cecily wrote, “Thank you to everyone that participated in all of yesterday's events. I had a great day filled with love for my mom. I wasn't sad, I was happy to see how many people truly love you @mrsdog4real and the people that showed up were the people that mattered most,” while tagging her mother’s Instagram page.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cecily added, “I'll always be your number one fan mom I love you and miss you like crazy.”

Earlier this week, Duane, 67, announced details of a “paddle out” memorial at Waimanalo Beach on Instagram. “...Prayer will take place on the beach and in the water. Bring your board and flowers so we can remember Mrs. Dog the right way. Not in Hawaii. Go on a walk, hike and take a picture. Let’s make it viral.” He encouraged Beth’s fans to use the hashtag #fortheloveofbeth.

In May, Duane acknowledged his late wife on what would have been their 14th wedding anniversary on Instagram. “She said Big Daddy [you’re] going to be so sad when I am not here on our next anniversary why did she have to be so right??” he wrote under a photo of the former couple.

Duane has since found love again — in May, he proposed to girlfriend Francie Frane, after a two-month courtship. "I wasn't expecting it at all,” Frane told The Sun about Duane’s proposal. "I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit.”

Story continues

In March, Duane told The Sun there "never be another Mrs Dog" but that he wanted Frane to be "the last Mrs Chapman."

According to Cecily’s Instagram page, the family also hosted a sunrise hike over Hanauma Bay Ridge trail. In one photo, Cecily sported a sweatshirt that read “In Loving Memory: Beth Chapman” and held a bouquet of white roses. The family also displayed a framed photo of Duane and Beth that read, “Fearless Relentless Beautiful.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: