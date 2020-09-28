Woman left speechless by dog's unbelievable trick: 'So scary'

Typically, dogs communicate with us by barking, whining or pawing our legs until we pet them and/or give them a treat. Dogs can’t speak in the traditional sense, after all, so they have to rely on what they can do — which is be cute and loud.

TikTok user lexi.lee01’s dog is different, though. In a now-viral video, many people — Lexi included — believe that the dog is using actual words to communicate that she wants the car window down.

“Are you excited? You want the window down a little bit?” Lexi asks her dog in the video as the dog paces in the back seat.

“Mhm,” her dog seems to respond as an affirmation that she does indeed want to feel the breeze against her face as they drive home.

Lexi was so convinced that her dog was speaking to her that she uploaded the video of the exchange to TikTok with the caption, “Yesterday when I picked up my dog from daycare, she responded to me when I asked if she wanted the window down!”

She’s not the only one who seems to think that her dog has a basic understanding of the English language. Her video has received more than 266,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments, mainly from people who agree that her dog is a genius.

“I swear I heard ‘just a little’ or ‘yes ma’am,'” one person said.

“I heard ‘ya think?'” another added.

“I transcribe for a living and that dog really said ‘just a little,'” a third commented.

“Omg so scary,” a fourth added.

Many people noted that this is a lot like the Laurel/Yanny video, in which some people heard the name Laurel and others heard the name Yanny. What do you hear?

Shop the first design in a collection that highlights Black artists and brings their vision for equality to life:

If you enjoyed this story, check out this optical illusion that had Instagram users freaking out.

More from In The Know:

What color are these sneakers?

Glossier’s new moisturizer is especially for oily skin

Shop our favorite beauty products from In The Know Beauty on TikTok

Subscribe to our daily newsletter to stay In The Know

The post Is this dog talking or am I crazy? appeared first on In The Know.