The do-it-all dog supplement is finally here: PetCultures $40 pack

Having a dog is an incredibly rewarding experience, but it also comes with a lot of responsibility. While dog ownership mostly consists of providing love, walks, training, and lots of treats, there’s also the responsibility of maintaining your pet’s health. This means ensuring that their diet is balanced, that they’re getting enough exercise, and that their digestive system is functioning correctly. Some pets have very sensitive stomachs and need a little boost. Fortunately, there are options to aid with this to give you peace of mind.

Giving your dog a daily supplement can help them maintain optimal digestive health. And with the tasty chicken flavor of the canine-specific tri-biotic formula from PetCultures, adding it to your dog’s food is easy. Read on to find out more about this daily supplement so you can better support your pup’s gut health and overall well-being.

PetCultures Tri-Biotic Supplement for Dogs: $34.95 (was $39.95)

This 5-billion CFU formula can help guard your dog against uncomfortable gut-health issues.

Some pets suffer from stomach problems that may be caused by diet, genetics, or breed. But no matter the cause, as a pet parent, you want to ensure your dog’s health is as good as can be. This is why the well-rounded PetCultures formula is an excellent option.

This product is a daily supplement powder that helps to relieve constipation, diarrhea, gas, bloating, and more. The formula is composed of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics to promote your dog’s digestive health, increase energy and vitality, and even reduce bad breath and body odor.

Each nourishing packet contains live bacteria, aimed at improving digestion and supporting nutrient absorption for maximum benefits. Just one chicken-flavored serving per day can help regulate your dog’s gut microbiome and support immune function, making sure they stay happy and healthy.

One happy dog owner said that this product “worked like a charm” in their Amazon review:

“I have a shepherd mix with a finicky stomach who started to have loose stools yesterday. I got this in this morning and gave it with a very light digestion friendly breakfast. He is already getting back to normal! I can’t say after 1 use that it was all thanks to this but it’s certainly no coincidence. I’m glad to have it on hand for as needed!”

The PetCultures supplement is vegetarian, allergen-free, and 100% made in the USA, so you can shop with confidence and know you’re making a great pup-parent purchase. Save on a month’s supply with the $5 checkout coupon and get your dog on the path to better digestive health today.

Kiara Pérez studied Marketing and HR at the University of Puerto Rico. She started writing as a way to pass the time and found it to be a great way to communicate and share information with a larger audience. In her downtime, you can find her gushing about her favorite TV shows and spending time with her beloved pets.