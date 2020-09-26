Dog repeatedly stabbed and another severely beaten in 'sickening' attack

Rocky was repeatedly stabbed after someone broke into stables in Lancashire (Picture: GoFundMe)

Police have launched an investigation after a dog was repeatedly stabbed and another was severely beaten at the same stables in Lancashire.

The two rottweilers were left to die after being attacked on Shard Road in Hambleton, between 8pm on 16 September and 10am on 17 September.

Owner Anji Sanderson and her daughter found their pets Rocky and Tia injured after they arrived and discovered the padlock had been removed.

Rocky, seven, had a seven-inch wound on his side and a four-inch slit cut along his throat.

He also had stab wounds in his chest and thigh along with a broken jaw and had to have some teeth removed.

So far he has had two surgeries at the vets and he may require a third.

While Tia was so badly beaten she couldn't walk on one of her front legs and her hips keep giving way.

Rocky is recovering from his injuries (Picture: Police)

Sanderson, 56, from Blackpool, told LancsLive: "This was attempted murder, someone has tried to kill my dog.

"I know that Rocky was asleep in his bed when this happened, to go into a dog's bed, stab them multiple times and slit their throat, it's just horrific.”

Nothing was stolen during the incident.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

PC Stacey Billington, of Lancashire Police’s West Division, said: “This is a brutal and sickening attack on two defenceless animals which will rightly leave the public appalled.

“We need to identify those responsible and we are asking anyone who witnessed people acting suspiciously in the area around the dates and times stated to come forward.

“We also want to hear from anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage covering the area.”

Rocky and Tia at home (Picture: GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Rocky’s vet bills.

Organiser Nicole Baxter added: “A lady called Anji unfortunately had her stable broken into & both of her rottweilers were injured.

“Tia was kicked quite hard & poor Rocky was stabbed had several stab wounds & sadly has had to have surgery & part of his jaw removed but is now back home & slowly recovering & Tia seems to be a little better but they both have a way to go before they make a full recovery.

She said: “The vets saved Rocky's life & Anji is extremely grateful what they have done to help save Rocky & also caring for Tia.

“Please help me to help Anji thank the vets for what they have done.”