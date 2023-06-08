Dog showed up at shelter ‘emaciated and frostbitten’ 5 years ago. He’s finally adopted

For more than five years, a mixed-breed dog named Hershel called the Lake Humane Society in Ohio his home.

“Emaciated and frostbitten” when he arrived at the animal shelter as a 1-year-old pup, Hershel waited years for a family to adopt him.

His moment finally came.

In a Wednesday, June 7 Facebook post, the Mentor, Ohio, animal shelter said Hershel spent the previous week in a foster-to-adopt program, which allowed him the chance to get adjusted to a new home.

His new family adopted Hershel just in time for his 7th birthday on June 20.

“Hershel has settled in perfectly,” the humane society said. “He is already very loved, spoiled and part of the family. He has a big backyard to enjoy and has quickly become best friends with his new doggie sister, Lucy.”

The humane society shared Hershel’s story in April in hopes it would lead to his adoption. It called him a “76-pound lap dog” who is “gentle and sincere.”

“He puts on a smile, stays on his best behavior, and waits patiently as people pass by,” the humane society said. “He knows he is charming because the staff and volunteers all tell him how wonderful he is and that he is undoubtedly their favorite. They too, can’t fathom why he has been waiting 5 years, nearly 2,000 days too long.”

Now adopted, Hershel has his fair share of fans grateful he has a new home.

“Omg I’m crying tears of joy for this boy!!! Finally,” one commenter said.

“I’m so happy for Hershel and his new family,” another person said on Facebook.

Mentor is about 25 miles northeast of Cleveland.

