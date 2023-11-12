My dog showed me incredible trust in life – even at the end when I had to euthanize her

It was 1 a.m. and she had woken me without a sound.

I’ve always been attuned to Jessie’s little whimpers, sighs or groans in the decade I lived with her. She would never bark in the middle of the night if she had to go potty. She’d just quietly whimper. I’d wake from a sound sleep and spring from bed to let her out.

So at 1 a.m. on Oct. 31, she woke me, not with a whimper, but with heavy, rapid breathing and groaning that I had never heard her do before. I got up to comfort her, but she couldn’t get comfortable. She’d drag her body to a standing position, then amble from one room to the next, trying to escape something and find something else.

A deep part of me feared she would be gone from this world soon.

She was 11 years old, ancient for a dog of 100 pounds. The heavy breathing had started recently along with less frequent and much slower walks. Her legs were getting wobbly. Sometimes she’d look up at me with big, sad and tired eyes. Still, she’d get periodic bursts of energy that renewed my hope she’d live one more year. The vet had said her heart and lungs sounded good just two weeks earlier.

But then the moaning started and I noticed lumps around her neck. I hoped they were merely fatty tumors that accompany old age.

But somehow, I knew.

I gave her some Trazodone that night to calm her so she could sleep. But in the morning, the dog who loved to eat had no interest in food. She didn’t want to move. And when she looked at me, it was with those sick, sad and tired eyes. I got an emergency vet appointment.

But I feared when I took her, she would not be coming home with me.

The puppy who shook hands

I got Jessie in the fall of 2013, one month after my first dog Chancey, a black Lab, had died of cancer. He was only 8, and the cancer discovery was a shock because he showed no signs of being sick, until he was too sick to save.

I was lonely and needed another dog for comfort. Jessie was just less than 1 year old when I found her on Petfinder.com. I liked her immediately because in her photo she was shaking hands with a person. When I met Chancey at the Dearborn Animal Shelter in 2005, he shook my hand.

The rescue agency brought Jessie to my home for us to meet, as well as to meet others who wanted to adopt her. But they called me later to say Jessie liked me best. So we chose each other.

A German shepherd mix, Jessie was scary smart. I think she knew what I did for a living. I came home from work one day to discover that Jessie had found a glass bottle of black ink behind some files on a cabinet. She got it down and batted it around until it broke, and the ink went all over my cream carpet. Then, she got books off my shelves and tore out all the pages.

When I discovered the carnage, I was both horrified and, as a writer, mildly amused. Of all the things to get into, this puppy chooses ink and books. Fun tip: I had to hire a crime scene cleanup company to get the ink out of the carpet. I am sure my neighbors were intrigued when they saw that truck pull up.

She put her full trust in me, and taught me how to be a better person

When I reflect on Jessie’s life, I don’t recall ever getting mad at her. Outside of that ink incident, she was always a good dog. Sure, she had peculiarities. She was terrified of old ladies. She hated fireworks and thunder. She had an unpredictable nature in terms of whom she’d let pet her and whom she wouldn’t.

But she always followed my commands, came when I called her and seemed to understand what was expected of her. She was a polite lady in the house, yet a fierce and loyal protector. I had no doubt she’d lay down her life for me. Plus I just loved her so much.

She put her full trust in me – right up to her last moments. That was why we had such a strong bond. I knew she was discriminating and I was her special person.

Every dog I’ve had has taught me how to be a better person. Chancey taught me patience (something I am still working on). Jessie taught me empathy. In the winter of 2014, I was walking her when I slipped on the ice. I slowly got up and limped on. A young and energetic Jessie deliberately slowed down for me, acutely aware of my pain. She stuck close the rest of the way home.

I would try to remember her act of kindness as she aged and slowed down. But on Oct. 30, I was stressed out when she wanted to go walking. I grew impatient and rushed her. That would turn out to be her last walk.

I feel unbearable guilt and sadness that I ruined her last walk. I know it's just one walk out of thousands in nearly 11 years. But I'd do anything to go back in time to change it. I did learn one thing: It doesn’t matter if it was the last walk or not. We should live our lives as if every walk might be the last, so make it nice.

Giving Jessie the gift we deny ourselves

It was an ordeal to get Jessie to the vet on the morning of Oct. 31. She refused to get in my car so I called a mobile vet. When he arrived, he noted the swollen lumps in her neck, her rapid heart rate and other issues. He said she needed to go to an ER.

He helped me hoist her in the car. My regular vet squeezed us in as an emergency appointment for further tests. But when we arrived, they immediately put us in the “comfort room.”

I knew then that they knew from her symptoms she would not be going home.

The tests confirmed the worst: The lumps in her neck were swollen lymph nodes, and they were all over her body; she had an enlarged liver and spots on her lungs; and the fluid from the lymph nodes tested as abnormal. It all pointed to metastasized cancer; there was no cure.

Just like Chancey, it happened so fast. I had just had blood work done on her a year earlier, and the results were normal.

My options were slim: Chemo at $500 a week that might not work and if it does work, it only buys a little more time that is miserable for the dog. Steroids, which might buy her merely a few more days, but she’d be in pain because she’d have to go off some other meds. Or – give her the gift we deny humans: euthanasia.

I had no doubt she’d go to heaven, so I wasn’t going to make her go through hell to get there. Those eyes were too sick, sad and tired.

Saying goodbye to your best friend

The vet asked me whether I wanted to be present. Wanted? No. But will I? Absolutely. I was not going to abandon her when she needed me most.

It is horrible to say goodbye to your best friend. It’s even worse when she fights it.

All her life, Jessie put all her trust in me. So when the time came for the doctor to insert the needle in the IV port to start administering the drugs that would put her in a long slumber, Jessie repeatedly snapped at the vet and wouldn't let the vet near her.

I was the person she trusted. So I took the needle from the vet.

Some friends say I should feel honored that Jessie trusted me to be the person to cause her the least pain in her final moments. But it felt like unthinkable betrayal.

Philosophically, I know I gave her a long, good life that was full of love and she gave me even more in return. Maybe I screwed up our last walk, but now I could be the person to help her take her final journey. She can leave her physical pain behind and I’ll bear that pain in my loss of her.

So I inserted the needle into the IV port. Then I held her, talked to her as the vet did the rest. Jessie and I took that final walk together. I stayed by her side until she reached the edge of the rainbow bridge and I said goodbye to my dearest friend.

Then, emotionally, with her empty collar on the car seat next to me, I drove home alone and cried.

Jamie L. LaReau is an automotive reporter for the Detroit Free Press

