Dog rescued from river as water levels prompt safety concerns

A dog was successfully rescued from the North Saskatchewan River on Sunday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called around 10 a.m. to reports of a dog in the river near the Walterdale Bridge, according to an emailed statement from spokesperson Brittany Lewchuk.

The river rescue team reached the pet within six minutes and shortly afterwards brought the dog onto its boat.

The pet was on its way back to its owners on shore, Lewchuk said.

Edmontonians and their pets were being encouraged to stay off the river and away from its banks as rapidly rising water levels and more floating debris makes the river unsafe to be near or on, including for firefighters.

In a Friday evening public service announcement, the City of Edmonton also asked residents to stay off the river and away from riverbanks. Steady rainfall on Thursday and Friday were causing rapidly rising water levels expected to increase three metres over the weekend.

Edmontonians were being asked to keep dogs away from the river and boats off it.

Several trails in the river valley were closed as of Sunday morning, including the Fort Edmonton Park riverside trail and Emily Murphy to Kinsmen Park granular trail.

The latest trail closures can be found online.